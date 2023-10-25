10 Shows Like Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor



Mike Flanagan made his name in the streaming world with the release of 2018's The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix and followed it up with 2020's The Haunting of Bly Manor. The two series made Flanagan a rare breed: a horror maestro who conjured up wickedly terrifying but emotional television shows that were meant to be binged from behind a blanket strategically pulled up to your face, just below the eyes. Flanagan now has five horror series on Netflix, including the recently released The Fall of the House of Usher, and while all are different, they all feature Flanagan's signature flair, like cinematic direction and camerawork, copious amounts of blood, and a regular cast of rotating repertory players, including Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

As Flanagan's contract with Netflix comes to an end and he moves over to Amazon Prime Video for his next series, you're probably wondering what other shows are out there like his The Haunting series. We've put together a list of shows that any fan of those shows, or anyone who loves a creepy story with emotional character work, should watch. Here's what to watch if you liked The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Flanagan's final project for Netflix before his move over to Prime Video is also one of his best. Even though it's not part of the Haunting franchise, The Fall of the House of Usher feels like a direct follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House; it's about a dysfunctional family suffering from a horrible curse and the skeletons in their closets that do them in. But it's also more directly violent, with several of the family members getting picked off one by one Ten Little Indians style as their father, a pharmaceutical magnate, sees his past decisions come back to haunt him. It's also Flanagan's funniest series for Netflix, as he leans into some spectacularly ridiculous death scenes and pits the ultra-rich siblings against each other like a horror version of Succession. -Tim Surette

If you're a fan of The Haunting, Midnight Mass, another Flanagan-created horror series, is the perfect show to check out next. This one is set on a remote fishing island in New England that is shaken up by the arrival of a new Catholic priest (Hamish Linklater), who quickly gains a horde of devoted followers in the community as he seemingly begins to perform miracles. But nothing is ever what it seems on a Flanagan show, and it quickly becomes clear that there's a sinister threat looming over the island, each episode unfolding with a certain amount of gripping eeriness. Midnight Mass is less concerned with things that go bump in the night than Hill House and Bly Manor — there are no hidden ghosts to look out for in the background of scenes — as this series is more interested in examining religion and faith. It's all very Stephen King, despite King not being involved in any way. -Allison Picurro

A refugee couple from South Sudan find their new housing in England is not what it seems in this chilling horror movie from writer-director Remi Weekes. If you love The Haunting's blend of ghosts and grief but are ready for a little more intensity, His House is a must-watch; it's a haunted house story that blends serious scares with thoughtful commentary on immigration and trauma. Plus, it's anchored by unmissable performances from stars Wunmi Mosaku and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. -Kelly Connolly

Netflix's time- and space-bending series is not built for audiences who like to phone-scroll while watching TV. The twisting timelines and family histories are increasingly complicated, and even the most dedicated viewer might be left scratching their head when it's all said and done. Even so, the show's dreary atmospheres, creepy scenery, and complicated character connections will ring very familiar for fans of The Haunting.

There is no shortage of Stephen King stories to adapt for the small screen, but this drama from J.J. Abrams blends together several elements and characters from King's literary universe to create all-new storylines set in the cursed title town. The Haunting fans will especially enjoy the splashes of supernatural and fantasy that haunt the entire town, and, like Flanagan's Haunting series, the show successfully juxtaposes even its most surreal moments with questions about the human condition. It ran for two seasons on Hulu.

Not every season of FX's horror-drama involves a haunted house, but a lot of them do, and just like The Haunting, anyone who perishes on the premises of the locations in question tends to stick around in some form or another. Of course, AHS is built with a very mature audience in mind, and the characters tend to be a bit, uhhh, wilder than those we meet in The Haunting, so go in with the expectation of seeing a lot more violence and bloodshed in this series, and you'll be just fine.

The Haunting of Hill House told gripping stories about a dysfunctional family, but let's be real: You watched it to scare the pants off your butt. The show's mood always flowed with an undercurrent of dread, and the French Netflix series Marianne does the same, but more so. The short eight-episode season follows horror novelist Emma (an excellent Victoire Du Bois) who decides to end her popular book series, only to realize that the characters she's written come to life in the real world. But once the first episode is done with backstory, it's the constant horror movie atmosphere that makes Marianne a surprisingly scary watch. The show has a solid soul, too, as it transforms into a story about Emma and her relationships with her friends, who all get tormented by their pasts. If you wanted Hill House to be more viscerally terrifying, Marianne throws every horror device at you, so buckle up. –Tim Surette

If you like your horror to be well read, check out Penny Dreadful. Showtime's dearly departed gothic drama, which aired from 2014-2016, stars Eva Green as Vanessa Ives, a powerful, spiritually tormented woman who keeps company with characters like Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), and Dracula (Christian Camargo). The artfully gory series is bloodier, sexier, and more mature than The Haunting, but the shows have plenty in common beyond their literary roots. Like Hill House, Penny Dreadful is a sentimental show about deep trauma; where the Netflix series uses ghosts to explore its characters' emotional wounds, Dreadful uses monsters. Creator John Logan's scripts are lyrical and haunting, and the cast (which also includes Josh Hartnett, Billie Piper, Timothy Dalton, and Rory Kinnear) is first rate. But above all else Penny Dreadful hinges on Green's ferocious performance, one of the best and most underappreciated of the Peak TV era. -Kelly Connolly

You can watch this Argentinian animated web series in its entirety in the span of a lunch break because it consists of just a handful of 10-minutes-or-less episodes. As brief as it is, though, the eeriness is lasting, and, like The Haunting, you get piece-by-piece reveals of what's actually going down thanks to one curious radio show host who has a deeper insight into the supernatural mania afoot in the title town. Plus, that image of the bright glasses on a dark figure will be familiar to fans of Bly Manor.

This celebrated (but not celebrated enough) HBO drama about a mysterious event that wipes out two percent of the world's population won't give you a case of the heebie jeebies — OK, it actually will on occasion, but for different reasons — but it will still resonate for fans of The Haunting. Like Flanagan's series, its mythology is purposefully mysterious, and it relies on the audience to accept the unknown — and often to question whether what's happening is a construct of the characters' imaginations or some very weird scientific abnormalities, or whether there really is something supernatural or even religious afoot. Also, it is a very creative and thoughtful statement on the experiences of grief, trauma, mental illness, and challenging family relationships. The show gets better as it goes along, too.