Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun Kurt Iswarienko/FX

FX's new mini-series Shōgun is set to premiere this winter on both FX and Hulu. The show is based on James Clavell's 1975 novel, Shōgun, which was then turned into an Emmy-winning limited series in the 1980s starring Richard Chamberlain, but a new update from Counterpart's Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo will bring the story to a new audience. The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada, who has recently had roles in John Wick 4 and Bullet Train, as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Monarch: Legacy of Monster's Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, and Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne.

The new limited series is coming soon, so we'll try to answer your questions, such as when Shōgun premieres, who is in Shōgun, and where to watch Shōgun on cable and streaming.

Shōgun latest news

Though FX shared the first Shōgun series trailer in the fall, in January, it released a red band trailer. A red band trailer is your standard trailer but for mature audiences only. Shōgun is rated TV-MA and some of the scenes in the new trailer are quite gory, which reflects that rating, including a man holding a severed head dripping with blood. You can view the red band trailer here in the trailers section below.

Shōgun release date and time

Shõgun, which consists of 10 episodes, premieres Tuesday, Feb. 27 on both FX on Hulu. While most shows that air on both FX and Hulu (FX and Hulu are owned by the same parent company, Disney) appear on Hulu the day after they premiere on FX, Shõgun will appear first on Hulu at 12:01 am ET on Tuesday, and then later that day at 10 pm ET on FX.

Shōgun trailers

FX released its official Shõgun trailer, which lasts around one minute, in early November.

In January, the network released the red band trailer, which gives viewers more insight about what they can expect from the show with a length of two minutes and 27 seconds.

What will Shōgun be about?

Shōgun is an adaptation of James Clavell's novel by the same name. The series, like the book, is set in 1600 in feudal Japan as a civil war is breaking out. Lord Yoshii Toranga (Sanada) must keep himself safe from the enemies who unite against his leadership.

When a mysterious ship makes its way to a fishing village, an English sailor named John Blackthorn (Cosmo Jarvis) may be the unexpected person to help Toranga regain his power. The pair become linked to Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), their translator from a disgraced family.

Who will be in Shōgun?

The cast of Shōgun was announced in September 2021. While not all of the cast is well known, we expect they will be once the series begins airing.

Shōgun main cast:

Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Yûki Kedôin as Takemaru

Eushin Lee as Yabushige's Kosho

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Where can I watch Shōgun?

Shõgun will air on FX and stream the same day on Hulu once it premieres in late February.

For those who can't wait and need their Shõgun fix now, Amazon offers a DVD version of the 1980 miniseries, which does not appear to be available on streaming at this time. Amazon also offers the James Clavell novel Shõgun.