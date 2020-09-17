We officially have less than two months before Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and the rest of the crew at St. Bonaventure return to our screens. ABC announced on Thursday, Sept. 17 that The Good Doctor will officially return on Monday, Nov. 2, and it looks like the team will be facing perhaps their greatest challenge yet.

"How do you heal a world turned upside down?" teases the Season 4 poster, revealed exclusively on TV Guide below. The poster also features a closeup of Shaun, teasing his upcoming battle in the new season. It was revealed in August that The Good Doctor would tackle COVID-19 in its opening episode, so we'll see Shaun and his colleagues get into the trenches to fight an unprecedented health crisis. Knowing how varying the symptoms for this disease have been, we can only imagine how an event like this could affect a diagnostician, even one as gifted as Shaun.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

COVID-19 won't be the only thing stressing the staff out. They will also still be in the midst of their grief after losing Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) in the heartbreaking Season 3 finale. Meanwhile, Park (Will Yun Lee) made the decision to move to Phoenix to be closer to his family, and Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) will officially be starting their relationship in a pandemic. What could possibly go wrong?

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on ABC.