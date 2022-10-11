Screambox Streaming Deal: Get Two Months of Horror Movies For $3/Mo. via Amazon Prime Video

Everybody loves a good scream, especially around Halloween. And now you can get that terrifying scream for cheap, thanks to Amazon Prime Video.

Right now, you can score two months of ScreamBox for $3/mo., or $2/mo. off its regular price, as a Prime Video add-on channel -- that's a 40 percent savings. After 60 days, the price goes back up to $5/mo. However, since there's no contract, you can cancel at anytime, or just keep watching all the horror movies you can handle throughout the year.

But act fast and sign up now, this spooky sale expires at the end of the day on October 15.

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

ScreamBox is the home of classic and new horror movies, such as The Hills Have Eyes, Black Christmas, Dark Night of the Scarecrow, The House That Dripped Blood, When The Screaming Starts, and much more. It also features horror TV shows, including Masters of Horror, Toxic Crusaders, Bloody Bites, and more. There's a fright for everyone!

The Prime Video add-on is available to stream on most devices, including Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV (Google TV), Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and major web browsers.

