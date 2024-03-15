Fubo

Another MLB Opening Day is nearly upon us, and if you don't want to miss any of the action involving your favorite MLB squad, you're gonna need one of two things: season tickets, which are expensive and kind of a big commitment and doesn't include the away games; or a streaming TV subscription, like Fubo, that carries your team's local channel. Fortunately for you, Fubo's got a great deal going right now — a 7-day free trial, followed by $20 off your first paid month on Fubo's core Pro and Elite plans. That's tough to beat.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this cord-cutting day and age, one of the primary draws for any TV service, whether it's streaming or cable or satellite, is live sports. And Fubo, which is one of the longest-running streaming TV services, was created specifically to cater to sports fans. That means you can get pretty much any nationally available sports channel, as well as tons of local sports affiliates like Bally Sports — something most competing services can't match.

Fubo's Pro plan, which includes nearly 200 channels is normally priced at $80/month, but with this deal your first month is only $60. It's the same discount for the Elite plan, which adds another 70 channels including MLB Network, bringing it down from $90 to $70 for your first month.

And, again, there's a 7-day free trial before you even have to pay that discounted rate, so there's no real risk in trying it out if you're in the market. With MLB Opening Day 2024 slated for March 28, you could even time your free trial around watching the first week of games to see if you like what Fubo has to offer.

One of the conveniences of using Fubo is that you can add MLB.TV to your plan for every out-of-market game this season — handy if you live far away from your favorite team. MLB.TV is a $30/month add-on, so it's largely designed for dedicated baseball fans. It comes with 30 individual team feeds and MLB Big Inning. The latter is pretty cool, as it recaps highlights from each of the day's games every night. That way if you don't have time to watch all of the action, you can still witness the most exciting moments from the games.

