Saturday Night Live might've been on a bye week, but the show still managed to entertain audiences this weekend. To tide fans over until the next new episode, when Harry Styles arrives as both host and musical guest, the NBC sketch comedy series reached into the archives to piece together a Stefon (Bill Hader) spectacular.

Stefon is, of course, the Ed Hardy-clad weirdo who was first introduced in a 2008 movie pitch sketch with Ben Affleck but has since become a trusted source of often terrifying club recommendations. Bill Hader has returned to the role quite often, even after leaving SNL as a regular in 2013, and Hader has admitted to covering up his face to keep from breaking into laughter while appearing as the character, especially opposite erstwhile "Weekend Update" host Seth Meyers.

So, to celebrate this wonderfully weird character, SNL has combined every single Stefon sketch from the show so far into this five-part series of YouTube videos so that you, too, can experience his "weird few years" at once.

Harry Styles to Host Saturday Night Live for the First Time

Saturday Night Live returns with a new live episode on Saturday, Nov. 16, with Harry Styles pulling double duty. Eddie Murphy is also scheduled to return to SNL for the first time in 35 years on Dec. 21.

Saturday Night Live airs live at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.