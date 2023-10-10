Saturday Night Live Season 49: Schedule, Hosts, and Everything to Know

Live from New York, the writers strike is over and Saturday Night Live is back. The sketch series returns for Season 49 this week with its first new episode since the WGA reached an agreement with the AMPTP, with Deadline confirming that "SNL's return comes with the full blessing of SAG-AFTRA" due to the show falling under SAG-AFTRA's Network Code, which also allows talk shows and reality shows to air new episodes as the actors strike continues.

Here's everything you need to know about SNL Season 49, including the schedule, the hosts, and what cast members you can expect to see.

Michael Che and Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live NBC

Is SNL new this week?

Yes! The series will return Oct. 14, with former SNL cast member Pete Davidson hosting and musical guest Ice Spice. Bad Bunny will serve as host and musical guest the following weekend, Oct. 21.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 cast

It's almost exclusively familiar faces on SNL this season, with the entire cast from Season 48 returning aside from Cecily Strong, who departed the series last year. The only new addition to the cast is Chloe Troast, a comedian known for her work with SNL writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, who make up the comedy group Please Don't Destroy.

Kenan Thompson, who has officially been with the series for 21 seasons, cements his status as SNL's longest-standing cast member. Additionally, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted to the main cast.

Main Cast Members:

Featured Cast Members:

How to watch Saturday Night Live

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. Past seasons of SNL are also available to stream on Peacock.