Sarah Drew Is All In for a Potential Japril Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]

Sarah Drew returned as April Kepner to Grey's Anatomy just as fans found out that Jesse Williams will be leaving the series after 11 years. In Thursday's episode, Jackson (Williams) revealed that he wants to take over the Catherine Fox Foundation, and he wants April to move to Boston with their daughter Harriet in order for him to do it. While hesitant at first, April eventually said yes -- especially since her marriage to Matthew (Justin Bruening) had just fallen apart. Almost immediately, fans on Twitter began clamoring for a potential Jackson and April spin-off, chronicling their life in Boston as the couple fights for equity in medicine.

"How amazing and needed is a show about racial justice in the medical field, and equity and equality? How amazing would that be?" Drew said during a conference call to reporters after the episode. "I've got to say, I got so fired up watching the episode last night because Jesse Williams just freaking killed it. His passion for all of this stuff shines through in his performance so beautifully and so brilliantly, but I just kept thinking like, how cool would this couple be, him working from the position of having money and power to be able to actually make that change, and then she's working with folks experiencing homelessness and she's also doing that in her own way. These two could change the world of medicine, right? I would watch that show."

Based on the social media response to Thursday's episode, there are a lot of people who agree with the actress. However, there has been no official word on whether a spin-off is actually in the works, and Williams has a pretty stacked schedule outside of Grey's. Nevertheless, the episode left the door open for fans to believe that Jackson and April will at least get together romantically, even if we don't see it happen on-screen. Drew is one of those fans choosing to believe that Japril is endgame, even if Grey's didn't spell it out specifically.

"I am deciding that they are [endgame], and I think that we're leaving it up to the audience to come to whatever conclusion that makes them happier," Drew said. "But I have never been shy about wanting Japril to be endgame. It's what I wanted the whole time. One of the biggest heartbreaks for me about leaving in Season 14 was that they didn't get to be endgame; that was like one of my biggest heartbreaks. So who knows what happens when they make their way to Boston, but I think there's a great deal of hope that's there."

Of course, Jackson and April have been down that road multiple times before. Why would they make a better couple now than when they last broke up three seasons ago? Drew explains that April has become more grounded since fans last saw her and matured to a place where she's much more comfortable with herself, and Jackson has done the same.

"One of the things that I experienced shooting these beautifully written scenes, but also witnessing the Twitter response from people -- some of whom used to call the relationship toxic and have changed their mind after this episode because there's such maturity. You witness these two people that really want good things for the other person," Drew explained. "They've moved past that the epic traumas that drove them in different directions, and they're settling, really, into their true selves. I think this new maturity leaves space for them to find one another again as a full-on partnership. That would be my hope for them."

So if it's up to Drew, fans' Japril dreams will come true, even if it has to be in our heads.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.