Yes, it's been almost a year since the end of Game of Thrones, so we should all stop moaning about it, but the bitter taste of those last episodes maybe (definitely) had us saying, "Game of Oh No!" at the announcement that Sandra Oh is teaming up with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for a new Netflix series. However, because we're the calm, rational, type of fans who didn't like that final season, we took a step back and realized this new series actually sounds dope.

Per Netflix, The Chair will center on Oh as, you guessed it, the chair of the English department at a major university. Jay Duplass will help fill out the cast. Actress and playwright Amanda Peet (who also happens to be Benioff's wife) will write, executive-produce, and serve as showrunner on the six-episode dramedy. Benioff, Weiss, Oh, and Bernie Caulfield join her on the producing team. Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot.

The series is Peet's first official foray behind the camera, though she's produced two plays: The Commons of Pensacola for The Manhattan Theatre Club and Our Very Own Carlin McCullough for The Geffen Playhouse. Meanwhile, Oh adds The Chair to her resume following her Golden Globe-winning performance in Killing Eve, which will premiere its third season on April 26 on BBC America.