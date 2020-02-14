For all of us who are sick of scrolling through a wall of disgusting couple snaps on Instagram today, BBC America offered up the perfect Valentine. Killing Eve, an intoxicating drama about an assassin and the spy trying to catch her, dropped an operatic teaser on social media featuring the premiere date of Season 3. Fans do have a short wait, but the new season debuts on April 26.

Starring Sandra Oh as Eve and Jodie Comer as the murderous Villanelle, Killing Eve drew immediate critical acclaim when it debuted. Adapted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (of Fleabag fame) for the small screen, what could have been a tepid battle of wills between a criminal and a cop turned into a homoerotic drama that turns a critical eye on desire. When we left our ill-fated duo, Villanelle and Eve had built a careful bond hunting down a common enemy, only to break up after Eve realizes that whatever is drawing her to Villanelle is making her a killer too. As Eve tries to leave Villanelle for good, Villanelle pulls the trigger on her, leaving the former MI5 agent bleeding out on the ground.

Chances are Oh (who made history at the Golden Globes for her performance in 2019) will return for Season 3, and the stakes in this cat-and-mouse game will only get higher. For more hints on what to expect in the upcoming season, EW released a batch of....mystifying first look images to whet your appetite.