Jess Barnes

Whether you're looking for the best deal on a big purchase (hello, new smart TV) or you're just interested in saving money on groceries and day-to-day household products, warehouse clubs like Sam's Club are a great option to stock up and save. But you'll need a membership to get started.

A one-year Sam's Club membership normally costs $50, but right now you can sign up for 50% off, bringing the price down to $24.99, just in time for holiday savings events, leading up to Black Friday. 

Get the Deal at StackSocial


With your Sam's Club membership, you'll get low prices on groceries, household items, hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, & more. You'll also get exclusive deals like savings on fuel at select club locations, free flat tire repair, battery testing, and windshield wiper replacement. 

Everyday savings are great, but Sam's Club also offers more than just groceries and household supplies. Here are just a few of the home entertainment deals you'll get with your membership:

  • discounted streaming gift cards for services including Hulu, Paramount+, Sling, and more (up to 25% off!)
  • competitive pricing on smart TVs from top brands like VIZIO, Samsung, and LG
  • Tech Savings discounts on products including Roku devices, Bose headphones, and more
  • member-exclusive game console restocks, including Xbox and Playstation
  • more exclusive deals on games, toys, electronics, smart home devices, and more during annual sales like the Memorial Day sale and the Black Friday event