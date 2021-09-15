Getty

Between Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and the Disney+ bundle, HBO Max, Peacock, and more, streaming live and on-demand video content has become a popular entertainment option for millions of people. Watching your favorite content without cable requires a streaming service and streaming device that will allow you to easily access all your favorite channels.

Roku is one of the most popular device options, with more than 53 million users. Two of its players that stand out are the Roku Ultra LT and the Roku Ultra. While these streaming devices have many similarities, there are also significant differences to be considered before choosing one.

Comparing Roku Ultra LT vs. Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra LT Roku Ultra Price $69 $100 Size 0.8x4.9x4.9in. 5.9 ounces 1.0x4.9x5.0 5.9 ounces Streaming quality HD, 4K, HDR HD, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision Voice enabled remote Siri, Alexa, Hey Google Siri, Alexa, Hey Google Connect to TV via HDMI HDMI Headphones for private listening Yes Yes

Roku Ultra LT vs. Roku Ultra pricing

Roku Ultra LT

The Roku Ultra LT is priced at $69, but is currently on the Walmart website through a variety of sellers, with prices ranging from $55 for a refurbished model to $67 for a new model. On Amazon, a refurbished Roku Ultra LT is available for $60, while a new one runs for $72.

Roku Ultra

Although the Roku Ultra has a list price of $100 on Roku's website, the price varies depending on the store you choose to purchase it. Best Buy stays true to the price of $100, while at Walmart, you can save $8 by purchasing the Roku Ultra through a third-party seller for $91. Amazon offers the best price at $88. However, refurbished Roku Ultras are available through Amazon starting at $65.

Roku Ultra LT vs. Roku Ultra features

Roku Ultra LT

Powered by a quad-core processor, the Roku Ultra LT can provide HK, 4K, or HDR wireless streaming capabilities. It also includes a wired experience, through an Ethernet connection. The player has a responsive interface that makes navigating the system a simple experience, plus a Micro SD card to store extra channels.

The voice-activated remote works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google to make it easy to adjust your TV volume, change channels, and turn captions on or off. You can plug the enclosed headphones into the remote to enjoy private listening. The player can also be controlled through the Roku mobile app, which turns your smartphone into a second remote.

More than 100 live TV channels can be streamed on the Roku Ultra LT. This includes news, sports, family, and entertainment channels, along with movies and music. The Roku channel offers thousands of TV shows and movies.

The Roku Ultra LT has 4.7 of 5 stars from more than 275 Amazon ratings.

Roku Ultra

Roku's fastest and most powerful streaming player, the Roku Ultra offers 50 percent more range than any of the brand's other players, allowing you to place it in a room further away from your router. But for those who want it, you can still have a wired connection over Ethernet.

In addition to streaming through HD, 4K, and HDR, the Roku Ultra can stream through Dolby Vision with audio through Dolby Atmos, providing for a more rich audio and visual experience. Additionally, with Bluetooth capabilities, you can connect your smartphone or tablet and stream music and videos directly through your devices.

Like the Roku Ultra LT, the Roku Ultra can be paired with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google to control channels, program captions, and TV volume. Another identical feature is the ability to connect the provided headphones with the remote. This is a great option when multiple TVs are being used at the same time.

Other features in common with the Roku Ultra LT are the ability to pair Apple devices through AirPlay, access to the Roku mobile app and Roku Channel, and the ability to stream more than 100 live TV channels.

However, the Roku Ultra remote has some additional features not found on the remote for the Roku Ultra LT. This includes buttons that allow you to set personal shortcuts. These can be used to perform your most frequent actions or navigate quickly to your favorite channels. Another popular feature solves the all-too-common problem of a misplaced remote. By pressing a button on the Roku Ultra player, the remote will play a sound, making it easier for you to find it.

The Roku Ultra earned a 4.7 of 5 stars on Amazon from more than 12,000 ratings.

Our final take

With their responsive and easy-to-use interface, the Roku Ultra LT and Roku Ultra are great devices for people who want to cut the cord on cable or satellite and rely solely on streaming.

The Roku Ultra LT will provide a quality viewing and audio experience for less than $70. However, for an additional $30, the Roku Ultra has a few features that help it rise above the Roku Ultra LT.

What sets the Roku Ultra apart is its audio and visual capabilities, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos providing a more rich and stunning video and audio experience. While the Roku Ultra LT will give you a great streaming experience at a lower price, the Roku Ultra is worth the extra investment for its wireless capabilities, Dolby vision, and much more.