Roku Black Friday Deals 2021: Early Roku Deals Begin on Roku sticks, TVs, and More

Roku

Roku offers one of the best over-the-top hardware options for people who want to cut the cord from cable and instead stream their media content. Rated by Hypothesis Group as America's #1 streaming platform, Roku offers a line up of streaming sticks, boxes, and TVs to meet the streaming needs of every customer.

Roku also has soundbars and wireless speakers to further enhance your TV and movie experience.

Roku Black Friday deals begin on Saturday, November 20 are valid through November 30 or while supplies last.

Best Roku Streaming Stick and Boxes Black Friday Deals

Using the Roku operating system, Roku makes a number of streaming sticks and boxes to serve the needs of millions of customers worldwide. Its lineup ranges from simple sticks that are easy to set up to boxes with the fastest speeds and best Wi-Fi.

There are a number of Roku deals on streaming sticks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Roku SE Streaming Media Player

Regular price: $39

Black Friday price: $17

Available at Walmart, this device is perfect for people to new streaming or for secondary TVs, but is also powerful enough for seasoned streamers. It connects by HDMI cable into the back of your TV. It uses a micro USB port for power.

Roku Premiere

Regular price: $40

Black Friday price: $20

This player allows you to stream shows in 4K and HDR and comes with a premium high speed HDMI cable.

Roku Express

Regular price: $29

Black Friday price: $24

Another entry-level device available at Walmart, the Roku Express comes with a high speed HDMI cable and basic remote.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Regular price: $45

Black Friday price: $30

Dubbed by Roku as its steal of the season, this device plugs directly into the HDMI port on your TV, without needing an HDMI cable. It's power cable, which can also be plugged into the TV, doubles as a long-range wireless receiver. It's perfect for people who are travelling and want to take their entertainment with them. This offer lasts until December 4.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

Black Friday price: $20

This device is the updated version of the Streaming Stick+ that is slightly smaller than its predecessor.

Roku Ultra LT

Regular price: $80

Black Friday price: $60

Available at Walmart, with the Roku Ultra LT, you can stream in HD, 4K or HDR. It comes with headphones for private listening and a voice remote.

Roku Ultra

Regular price: $100

Black Friday price: $70

Roku's newest and most powerful streaming media player comes with a range up to 50% more. It has cinematic Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound. It comes with a premium high speed HDMI cable, along with headphones for private listening.

Best Roku TV Deals Black Friday Deals

Moving beyond streaming sticks and boxes, Roku launched its own branded TVs that are manufactured by OEM brands using the Roku operating system. Several Roku deals on its TVs are also available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series 32S331

Regular price: $200

Black Friday price: $160

Available at Walmart, this 32" TV has a simple and intuitive Roku interface and a resolution of 720p. With Roku Search, you can find your top streaming channels. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, an easy-to-use remote, and 3 HDMI inputs.

TCL 40" Class 1080P HD Smart LED Roku TV – 40S325, 2019 Model

Regular price: $350

Black Friday price: $230

Available through Amazon, this 40" TV with the Roku interface offers 1080p HD resolution with 3 HDMI ports, and 1 USB port, along with RF, composite and headphone ports.

Hisense 43" ClassH4A Series LED Roku Smart TV — 43H4G, 2021 Model

Regular price: $366

Black Friday price: $270

Available through Amazon, this 403" TV has Google Assistant and is compatible with Alexa. Along with the Roku interface, this TV has 1080p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi.

TCL 50" Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Regular price: $500

Black Friday price: $360

Available through Amazon, this 50" TV is available in 4K UHD with enhanced clarity and contains the Roku smart interface. It has 4 HDMI ports.

With all the Roku Black Friday deals, you're bound to find a streaming device or TV that meets your needs in cutting the cord to cable.