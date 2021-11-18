Roku Black Friday Deals 2021: Early Roku Deals Begin on Roku sticks, TVs, and More

Join or Sign In
Roku offers one of the best over-the-top hardware options for people who want to cut the cord from cable and instead stream their media content. Rated by Hypothesis Group as America's #1 streaming platform, Roku offers a line up of streaming sticks, boxes, and TVs to meet the streaming needs of every customer.
Roku also has soundbars and wireless speakers to further enhance your TV and movie experience.
Roku Black Friday deals begin on Saturday, November 20 are valid through November 30 or while supplies last.
Using the Roku operating system, Roku makes a number of streaming sticks and boxes to serve the needs of millions of customers worldwide. Its lineup ranges from simple sticks that are easy to set up to boxes with the fastest speeds and best Wi-Fi.
There are a number of Roku deals on streaming sticks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Available at Walmart, this device is perfect for people to new streaming or for secondary TVs, but is also powerful enough for seasoned streamers. It connects by HDMI cable into the back of your TV. It uses a micro USB port for power.
This player allows you to stream shows in 4K and HDR and comes with a premium high speed HDMI cable.
Another entry-level device available at Walmart, the Roku Express comes with a high speed HDMI cable and basic remote.
Dubbed by Roku as its steal of the season, this device plugs directly into the HDMI port on your TV, without needing an HDMI cable. It's power cable, which can also be plugged into the TV, doubles as a long-range wireless receiver. It's perfect for people who are travelling and want to take their entertainment with them. This offer lasts until December 4.
This device is the updated version of the Streaming Stick+ that is slightly smaller than its predecessor.
Available at Walmart, with the Roku Ultra LT, you can stream in HD, 4K or HDR. It comes with headphones for private listening and a voice remote.
Roku's newest and most powerful streaming media player comes with a range up to 50% more. It has cinematic Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound. It comes with a premium high speed HDMI cable, along with headphones for private listening.
Moving beyond streaming sticks and boxes, Roku launched its own branded TVs that are manufactured by OEM brands using the Roku operating system. Several Roku deals on its TVs are also available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Available at Walmart, this 32" TV has a simple and intuitive Roku interface and a resolution of 720p. With Roku Search, you can find your top streaming channels. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, an easy-to-use remote, and 3 HDMI inputs.
Available through Amazon, this 40" TV with the Roku interface offers 1080p HD resolution with 3 HDMI ports, and 1 USB port, along with RF, composite and headphone ports.
Available through Amazon, this 403" TV has Google Assistant and is compatible with Alexa. Along with the Roku interface, this TV has 1080p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi.
Available through Amazon, this 50" TV is available in 4K UHD with enhanced clarity and contains the Roku smart interface. It has 4 HDMI ports.
With all the Roku Black Friday deals, you're bound to find a streaming device or TV that meets your needs in cutting the cord to cable.