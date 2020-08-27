Someone start playing the Rocky theme music because the DNC's ratings might have just delivered the knockout punch to the RNC score. Viewership for the Republican National Convention fell on its third night, in sharp contrast to the gains the DNC saw last week for Night 3.

According to early Nielsen numbers, about 15.7 million viewers watched the Republican National Convention during the 10 p.m. hour across six networks: Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, and CBS. That's down about 2.3 million viewers from the previous night, which featured a speech from First Lady Melania Trump. By comparison, the Democratic National Convention pulled 21.4 million viewers across those same six networks on Night 3, which was up 2.2 million from its previous night's viewership numbers.

The RNC's big Night 3 speaker was President Donald Trump's running mate and Vice President Mike Pence. Pence spoke about the administration's support of the families in the path of hurricane Laura and its dedication to the American armed forces and veterans, and he praised Trump's response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

As for the DNC, Vice President Joe Biden's running mate and VP pick, Kamala Harris took the stage to accept her nomination. She spent her time speaking on the topics of racial injustice, women's rights, and the current COVID-19 crisis. Harris ended up drawing 5.7 million more viewers than Pence.

For more ratings, read up on the RNC and DNC numbers from Night 1 and Night 2 of the conventions.