RNC 2020: How to Watch the Republican National Convention

Just as soon as the Democratic National Convention ends, it'll be time for the Republican National Convention to begin. The RNC will take place from Monday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 27, with Donald Trump expected to make his speech accepting the Republican nomination from the White House lawn. The convention will take place in both Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., and as was the case with the DNC, many speakers will deliver their speeches remotely.

The full lineup of speakers has not been announced yet, though First Lady Melania Trump is expected to speak, as well as Charlie Kirk, president and founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA. Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the couple who pointed guns at St. Louis protesters in June, will give speeches, as will former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, Gov. Kristi Noem, and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell.

If you want to keep up with all the latest coverage of this year's Republican National Convention, here's what you can expect to see on ABC, CBS, and more.

ABC News

ABC News will host nightly special coverage of the RNC from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Byron Pitts, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, Tom Llamas, Cecilia Vega, Terry Moran, Nate Silver, and Matthew Dowd will report on the state of the election, with contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Sara Fagen, and Leah Wright Rigueur providing analysis. Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott, and Alex Perez will be in the field reporting on developments from the convention.

ABC News Live, the network's streaming site, will kick off primetime coverage each day at 7 p.m. ET, lead by Linsey Davis, while George Stephanopoulos will anchor the 9 p.m. coverage. Each morning at 9 a.m. ET, Diane Macedo will anchor previews and recaps of the conventions throughout the day. Live digital coverage will also be available on ABC News Digital and FiveThirtyEight, while ABC News Radio will offer three hours of coverage each night of the convention starting at 8 p.m. ET.







CBS News

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, CBS News will dedicate one hour to covering each night of the convention, anchored by Norah O'Donnell, who will be joined by John Dickerson, María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons, and Leslie Sanchez. CBS News' coverage will include live analysis from Valerie Jarrett, Reince Priebus, Robby Mook, Joel Payne, Anthony Salvanto, and Terry Sullivan. CBSN will also offer live coverage of the convention beginning at 5 p.m. ET, anchored by Elaine Quijano, who will also continue coverage later in the evening at 8:30 p.m. ET.

On the digital end, CBS News will stream coverage of the RNC on its website and the CBS News mobile app, with live blog coverage also beginning each day at 5 p.m. ET. For radio listeners, CBS News Radio will provide live coverage and short-form special reports from Steven Portnoy, Steve Futterman, and Peter Maer, with analysis from Leonard Steinhorn.







C-SPAN





C-SPAN will be providing live coverage of both the RNC on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org, and C-SPAN Radio. The organization's coverage will be free of commercials and commentary during the event but will feature live reactions each night following the convention, with a nightly recap from senior political editor Steve Scully. C-SPAN's live morning call-in program Washington Journal will also air convention coverage from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. ET daily, and C-SPAN will present archival footage from previous conventions at 6 p.m. ET each night.







CNN

Every night of the convention, CNN will air special footage from 8 p.m to 2 a.m. ET, hosted by Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash, and John King, with Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon joining from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. ET. Additional reporting on the convention will be done by Jim Acosta, Kaitlan Collins, Ryan Nobles, and Jeff Zeleny, with analysis to be provided by David Chalian, Gloria Borger, David Axelrod, Nia-Malika Henderson, Abby Phillip, and Mark Preston. RNC commentators include Rick Santorum, Jennifer Granholm, David Urban, and Amanda Carpenter.

CNN Politics will cover the convention on the digital end. If you're looking for podcast coverage, CNN Audio will release episodes of CNN Political Briefing and Politically Sound. Axe Files with David Axelrod will also feature convention reporting. On YouTube, The Point with Chris Cillizza will feature special convention programming and will bring in Republican strategists to answer questions.







MSNBC

MSNBC will deliver live coverage of the RNC from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET each night. Rachel Maddow, with Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace, will kick off special Decision 2020 convention coverage each night at 9 p.m. ET, while Brian Williams will begin his coverage at 11 p.m. ET, followed by Ari Melber at 1 a.m. ET. MSNBC and NBC News correspondents will also contribute to MSNBC Dayside reporting.







NBC News

Each night of the RNC, NBC News will air a nightly special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, with Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, and Andrea Mitchell anchoring. NBC News NOW, NBC News' online streaming site, will also offer free convention footage daily, with Todd hosting special coverage every night starting at 8 p.m. ET. Reporters Vaughn Hillyard and Dasha Burns will report for NBC News' County to County throughout the RNC, highlighting the issues voters are facing in the U.S. NBC News correspondents will also contribute to daily coverage on NBC News' TODAY and NBC Nightly News. For digital coverage, the NBC News digital politics team will live blog all nights of both the convention.







PBS News

PBS NewsHour, which airs nightly on PBS local stations (check your local listings) and streams online beginning at 6 p.m. ET, plans to produce and broadcast live primetime coverage of the RNC, which will air on PBS stations nationwide and across PBS's digital platforms. It will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff at the PBS studio in Arlington, Virginia, with senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reporting from the field and/or remotely. Guests will include Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter, syndicated columnist Mark Shields, New York Times columnist David Brooks, Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post national political reporter and moderator of PBS's Washington Week Robert Costa, American Greatness editor Chris Buskirk, and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter, among others.