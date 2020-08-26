The ratings game continues for the Republican National Convention, as the second night of programming once again came in under the Democratic National Convention's second night ratings. The gap was, however, narrower than the opening night disparity of 2.9 million viewers.

Early numbers from Nielsen indicate a ratings bump of 13% from night one of the RNC across the three broadcast networks and three major cable news channels, giving it a total of about 18 million viewers. Night two of the DNC pulled in an estimated 19.2 million viewers, leaving the RNC trailing by a margin of 1.2 million.

First Lady Melania Trump headlined night two of the Republican National convention, speaking from the White House Rose Garden. She reemphasized the efforts her husband, President Donald Trump, had taken to create a COVID-19 vaccine and that he and his administration would continue to take care of those impacted by the deadly virus. Also featured were Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who spoke on the topic of race, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

By comparison, on night two of the DNC, Vice President Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, spoke from a Delaware classroom. As a long-time teacher, Jill Biden's address focused on recognizing the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it relates to schools, children, and parents. Other speakers included New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former President Bill Clinton.