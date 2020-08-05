HBO Max has released the first trailer for Raised by Wolves, a new sci-fi epic from Ridley Scott. The series, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 3, follows two androids who are raising human children on a mysterious planet. When the growing colony of humans begins to be torn apart by their religious differences, the androids discover how difficult it is to control human beliefs — and how dangerous these attempts may be.

The two androids are played by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim. Salim's Father is a devoted and reliable android, who would do anything for his family. Collins' Mother is a more complex android model, who not only teaches her children how to survive but tries to keep them from believing in religion, as a means to avoid the same mistakes that led to Earth's destruction. But as Mother raises her children, she uncovers secrets within her own programming that could have drastic effects on her family, for better or worse. Winta McGrath plays Campion, Mother and Father's 12-year-old son, who begins to question his parents' lessons once he becomes exposed to religious followers.

Travis Fimmel stars as Marcus, a charismatic human soldier with killer survival instincts and a dark secret he and his wife Sue (Niamh Algar) want to keep at all cost. Felix Jamieson plays Marcus and Sue's 12-year-old son Paul, who develops a complicated friendship with Campion. The cast also includes Ethan Hazzardd, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Matias Varela.

Scott will direct the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his U.S. television directing debut.

In addition to the Raised by Wolves premiere date and trailer, WarnerMedia also announced on Wednesday that Coastal Elites will debut on HBO Saturday, Sept. 12. The star-studded satire follows a group of people grappling with politics, culture, and the pandemic, and was filmed this summer under quarantine guidelines. It stars Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Raised by Wolves premieres Thursday, Sept. 3 on HBO Max.