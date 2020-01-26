TV Guide has confirmed that Former NBA star and actor Rick Fox is alive and well. After reports surfaced that Fox was one of the passengers killed in Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the actor's friends and family took to Twitter to clear the air.

Shortly after reports of Fox's supposed death started surfacing, his step-daugther, Jillian Hervey, tweeted, "To confirm my stepdad Rick Fox is ALIVE and safe! I just got off the phone with my sister. We are all in shock and deeply saddened but please don't spread false news. #ripkobe."

Kobe Bryant, Lakers legend and NBA great, dies at 41 in helicopter crash

Additionally, Jared Greenberg, host for NBATV tweeted, "I have personally communicated with Rick Fox via text since the news about Kobe dying came out PLEASE STOP spreading 'news' unless you personally can confirm it!"

A representative for Fox also confirmed to TV Guide that reports that the actor was involved in the crash were not true.

TMZ first reported the news that 41-year-old Bryant had been killed when his helicopter went down in Calabasas along with four other passengers. Speculation about who else was on the helicopter surged and reports that both Fox as well as Bryant's four daughters were on the flight surfaced. Current reports say one of Bryant's daughters, Gianna Maria Onore — a.k.a. GiGi — was also killed in the crash.