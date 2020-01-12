This show isn't about Slackers. CBS All Access Original Content VP Julie McNamara announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday that the streaming service has given a series order to a documentary series about the world of animal rescue executive-produced by School of Rock and Boyhood director Richard Linklater.

The still-untitled 10-episode docuseries is set in and around Linklater's hometown of Austin, Texas, a city immortalized in his movies, and will provide a window onto the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through moving, humorous, and powerful stories of animals and the humans who love them.

"I come to this project hoping to shine a light on the folks I've met who are making a difference everyday in the lives of unwanted, abused and disabled animals," Linklater said in a statement. "What strikes me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between the animals and their human caregivers. These are inspirational stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world."

The Untitled Richard Linklater Project is the first unscripted docuseries announced by CBS All Access; to date the streaming service's only other unscripted series was one season of Big Brother: Over the Top.

Richard Linklater Photo: Chance Yeh, FilmMagic

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)