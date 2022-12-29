Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2022

The end of the year calls for a lot of reflection on the previous 12 months, even if those reflections come with a bit of sadness and grief. This year was no exception as we lost many stars who shaped our childhoods and made art that inspired us, moved us, and made us feel seen.

The year 2022 saw the death of England's longest running monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. We also lost legendary actors like Sidney Poitier, Ray Liotta, and Angela Lansbury. Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols, who helped break an important barrier in TV representation when she and William Shatner delivered the first on-screen interracial kiss in 1968, also passed away at the end of July. Iconic musicians like Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector, Loretta Lynn, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also passed. The year was not short of surprise deaths either, including Bob Saget, Aaron Carter, and Kirstie Alley.

Regardless of whether these celebrities made their impact on the small screen, the silver screen, or other pop culture mediums, the world was left a little dimmer without their shine. These are the stars we lost in 2022.