The Stars We Lost in 2022

Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the '60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12 of cancer. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face," her family said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Spector, her elder sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Nedra Talley started singing together when they were teenagers but became the seminal girl group known as The Ronettes in 1963 when they signed with Phil Spector's record label Philles Records. That same year the group released "Be My Baby," a smash hit that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group's other hits include "Walkin' in the Rain," "Baby, I Love You," and "(The Best Part of) Breakin' Up." Spector was in a tumultuous marriage with Phil Spector from 1968 until 1972, when she escaped their mansion with the help of her mother. She documented the rollercoaster relationship in her memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or My Life as a Fabulous Ronette. Spector and The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.