The Stars We Lost in 2022

As 2022 begins, we pay tribute to the stars we've lost so far this year.
Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the '60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12 of cancer. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face," her family said in a statement to Rolling Stone.
Spector, her elder sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Nedra Talley started singing together when they were teenagers but became the seminal girl group known as The Ronettes in 1963 when they signed with Phil Spector's record label Philles Records. That same year the group released "Be My Baby," a smash hit that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group's other hits include "Walkin' in the Rain," "Baby, I Love You," and "(The Best Part of) Breakin' Up." Spector was in a tumultuous marriage with Phil Spector from 1968 until 1972, when she escaped their mansion with the help of her mother. She documented the rollercoaster relationship in her memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or My Life as a Fabulous Ronette. Spector and The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
Full House star Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room on Sunday, Jan. 9. He was 65. The Orange County sheriff's department confirmed his death, which was first reported by TMZ. Saget was in the area having performed a stand-up comedy show in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida, on Jan. 8. He was found deceased in his hotel room after police responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the room.
Saget is most popularly known for playing family patriarch Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House from 1987-1995. He reprised the role for Netflix's Full House revival, Fuller House in 2016. Saget also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1987 until 2007. The actor and comedian's other notable TV credits include voicing the narrator on How I Met Your Mother, Matt Stewart on Raising Dad, and a stint as himself on the HBO satire series Entourage. He also competed on Season 4 of The Masked Singer as Squiggly Monster. While Saget's tenure as Danny Tanner made him one of the most loveable sitcom dads of all time, he was famous for having an oppositely raunchy on-stage persona for his stand-up comedy. Despite the crude jokes, Saget was known for his warm personality both on and off-screen.
Renowned actor, activist, and director Sidney Poitier died Jan. 6. He was 94 years old. With a career spanning more than 50 years across stage, film, and television, the Bahamian American Poitier helped break the color barrier for Black actors by choosing to play complex characters that didn't adhere to racial stereotypes. His memorable works include the groundbreaking 1967 comedy Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, the 1959 stage production of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, and 1967's In The Heat Of The Night. His legacy was solidified in 1964 when he became the first Black actor and first Bahamian man to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in the drama Lilies of the Field. He previously broke ground in 1959 as the first African American to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor when he received a nod for his role in The Defiant Ones. Poitier was recognized with an honorary Oscar for his outstanding contributions to American cinema in 2002. Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
Film director Peter Bogdanovich died Jan. 6 of natural causes. He was 82. After starting out as a film journalist, Bogdanovich was best known for his breakout film, 1971's coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and was added to the National Film Registry in 1998. He quickly followed up with two more hit films: 1972's What's Up, Doc?, which was his biggest commercial success, and 1973's Paper Moon, which famously netted a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 10-year-old Tatum O'Neal. His directing career took an equally rapid downturn after that, and he only made one more hit movie, 1985's Mask. He transitioned from primarily being a director back to writing about film, becoming a leading author and commentator on film history, and to acting, most notably in a recurring role on The Sopranos as Elliot Kupferberg, Dr. Jennifer Melfi's (Lorraine Bracco) therapist, who notoriously drank from a big water bottle that belonged to Bogdanovich himself. In 2018, he executive-produced the completion of his directorial idol Orson Welles' unfinished final film, The Other Side of the Wind, which he acted in when it was filmed in the '70s. Bogdanovich was also known for his iconic fashion sense — silk ascot scarves were his signature — and his headline-generating personal life, which included a public affair with Cybill Shepherd that ended his first marriage, and the 1980 murder of his then-girlfriend, model Dorothy Stratten, by her estranged husband, a tragedy Bogdanovich wrote a book about in 1984 called The Killing of a Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten 1960-1980.