It's time to embrace the chaos
Moon Knight is on the way. Following Hawkeye, the Disney+ series is the next installment in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's not hard to see why the show is becoming one of the most anticipated properties in the Marvel pipeline. Oscar Isaac is headlining the series as Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits some Ancient Egyptian God-like powers, while Ethan Hawke stars as Arthur Harrow, the apparent antagonist.
TV Guide has collected everything we know about the Disney+ series, including who else will be joining Isaac in the first season and what to know about Moon Knight's backstory.
Here's everything we know about Moon Knight so far.
The official trailer for Moon Knight debuted on Jan. 17. We meet Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, one of Marc Spector's alter egos, before he receives a phone call in which a woman addresses him as Marc. "Why did you call me Marc?" Isaac asks in the clip. Later, Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow says to "embrace the chaos" before Marc is encased by the Moon Knight suit. See below for the full video.
The trailer expands on the glimpse at the character were given in the first footage released from the series, which was shared in November 2021 as part of Disney+ Day. The footage shows Spector saying (in a British accent!), "I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams." You can check out the teaser as part of the Marvel package on Disney+ at the link below. The Moon Knight clip starts at the 11:57 mark, with a few extra glimpses of Isaac's character fighting in the street at the end of the presentation.
The series is coming in March. Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30. The season will consist of six episodes.
Oscar Isaac will lead the series. Director Aaron Moorhead confirmed Isaac's casting via tweet in early January 2020. Days later, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that May Calamawy would be joining Isaac in an unannounced role. Disney+ finally confirmed the news in May 2021.
Ethan Hawke is playing the villain: THR also broke the news that Ethan Hawke is joining the cast as the show's main villain, and the trailer reveals him to be playing the character of Arthur Harrow. This marks Hawke's first foray into the MCU.
The character's backstory is fun. Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, Moon Knight first popped up in Werewolf by Night in 1975. Since then he's teamed up with the Avengers, the Secret Avengers, and the X-Men too, including She-Hulk. Unless the MCU goes back and completely rewrites his origin story, Moon Knight will revolve around Marc Spector, a former boxer who becomes a marine and later a mercenary. After he gets involved with the Egyptian gods (it's a long story!), he's offered a chance to redeem himself by becoming a god's avatar on Earth. He calls himself "The Fist of Khonshu," with Khonshu being the ancient Egyptian god of the moon. He's also got multiple alter egos and is frequently compared to DC Comics' Batman.
The character has vague powers. Thanks to his military training he's got the skills of a soldier, but when it comes to being a superhero those are a little murky. He's got a high pain tolerance and depending on the situation, his multiple personalities either aid or hinder him when it comes to fighting others (it's believed he has dissociative identity disorder). Also, considering his powers are from the moon god, his powers are dependent on lunar cycles.
But at least he has a cool costume! Parts of his suit are made of adamantium (aka, what Wolverine's claws are made from) and has a giant cape to help him fall with style from great heights.
The directing slate is impressive. Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct Moon Knight, according to Deadline. Moorhead and his directing partner Justin Benson will also be directing "several episodes," per THR.
The show comes from Jeremy Slater. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Slater has been tapped to develop and lead the writing team for the new series. Slater is behind Netflix's comic book adaptation of The Umbrella Academy. He was also a co-writer on 2015's Fantastic Four.
Marvel has been trying to make a Moon Knight movie or TV series for years. Way back in 2006, Marvel discussed bringing Moon Knight to the small screen with a series, before the MCU was even a thing. However, that fell through. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn then discussed that he once pitched a Moon Knight movie, but it never came to be.
Moon Knight premieres Wednesday, March 30 on Disney+. A new episode will be released each Wednesday.