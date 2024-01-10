Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Will Monica Garcia Be One of the One-and-Done Housewives?

Monica Garcia and Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Real Housewives fans know an iconic moment when they see it. Teresa Giudice's table flip. Kelly Bensimon vs. Bethenny Frankel in Scary Island. Learning that Brooks Ayers was faking cancer. Or Kyle Richards confronting Lisa Vanderpump over "Puppygate," leading to Ken Todd's famous line, "Goodbye, Kyle."

On the fourth season finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia entered that chat. During a tense dinner, Heather Gay and the rest of the ladies confronted Monica after confirming she (and Heather's hair person, Tenesha Luckett), run the troll Instagram account Reality Von Tease.

In the episode, viewers learned Monica and Tenesha used the account to expose original cast member Jen Shah (now in prison for wire fraud), but in the process they spread damaging rumors about the rest of the cast. The reveal was just one reason Monica made such a big impression with fans in her first season as a Housewife. She's been credited by many for reviving the series and bringing a new perspective as a working-class single mom to the constantly-bickering group. Add in her family drama and willingness to open up about her own indiscretions, and she's been fun to watch.

Maybe that's why so many fans are sticking with Monica heading into the anticipated, three-part reunion airing over three weeks this January on Bravo. But as Monica takes the coveted first chair next to host Andy Cohen, fans are worried this may be Monica's only season. Monica isn't the first in the group to spill tea online (let's not forget Angie Harrington's Shah Exposed moment), but it's hard to imagine the other ladies wanting to film with her in the future.

As we wait to see what goes down in the reunion, and in the spirit that it may be Monica's one and only, here are 10 other memorable Housewives who were one-and-done.

DeShawn Snow (Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1)

DeShawn Snow's luxe lifestyle and elaborate needs from her staff were some of the more fun elements when Real Housewives of Atlanta debuted in 2008. However, she just wasn't dramatic enough for producers, who wanted to focus on some of the more outspoken ladies. DeShawn said she was blindsided when she was let go, but admitted she's just not the type to go full throttle on television.

Carlton Gebbia (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 4)

Carlton Elizabeth (formerly Gebbia) joined the mix alongside Joyce Giraud de Ohoven in Beverly Hills' early days, but it was Carlton who stood out as the first Wiccan of the franchise. She also came with a big personality and added lots of drama to the season, in particular with Kyle Richards. At one point Kyle even accused Carlton of cursing her computer. However, Carlton and Joyce were axed after one season for not resonating with fans. Carlton later revealed she was shocked at how judgmental her castmates were and called the firing a blessing in disguise.

Claudia Jordan (Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 7)

Claudia Jordan came with her own fanbase when she joined Atlanta thanks to her modeling career and time on Celebrity Apprentice. But what set her apart as a Housewife was her willingness to go up against NeNe Leakes when others wouldn't. The fact that she didn't back down led to one of the most memorable arguments in the show's history, so it was a sad day for fans when Claudia decided not to return for another season.

Jules Wainstein (Real Housewives of New York Season 8)

Another newcomer who wasn't afraid to go up against an OG was Jules Wainstein, who clashed with Bethenny Frankel throughout her time on New York. She was also one of the first Housewives to be open about her eating disorder and discussed the struggles in her marriage while on camera. So fans were bummed when she left the show after one season to focus on her personal life.

Amber Marchese (Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 6)

The longest running storyline in Housewives history has got to be the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. There's no love lost between these sister-in-laws and never has been. But in Season 6 it looked as though Melissa would have more people in her corner when her friend Amber Marchese joined the show. Unfortunately, they wound up clashing as well and the whole season — which also included one-and-done cast members and twins Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano — was written off as one of the show's worst.

Cristy Rice (Real Housewives of Miami Season 1)

This OG Miami cast member did her best to bring the drama. She crashed a charity event, got into it with Lea Black, and went all-in during the reunion. Still, it wasn't the right kind of drama the producers wanted, and Cristy, along with Larsa Pippen (NBA star Scottie Pippen's ex-wife), was axed before Season 2 went into production.

Jennie Nguyen (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2)

Social media has always been problematic for the ladies of Salt Lake City. When Jennie Nguyen joined the cast for the sophomore season, she went up against Mary Cosby, fit in with the other ladies, and showcased her own lavish lifestyle as a businesswoman and mother-of-three. But when racially insensitive posts from her past surfaced, Bravo ceased filming with her immediately.

Peggy Tanous (Real Housewives of Orange County Season 6)

Going on a reality show and baring it all can be a hard experience, particularly for someone with mental health issues. However, Peggy Tanous joined the series to be with her friend Alexis Bellino, and added a fresh perspective thanks to her willingness to talk about those issues. Unfortunately, the confrontations and drama eventually caught up with her. She realized the "negative energy" wasn't worth it and exited the series.

Tiffany Hendra (Real Housewives of Dallas Season 1)

The OG Dallas Housewife wasn't super memorable during her run; it was what happened after she left the show that sticks in fans' minds. After departing the franchise she claimed Bravo was a "bottom feeder" that only wanted to exploit women. She also called out Housewives zaddy Andy Cohen, pretty much ensuring she would never be invited back to the party.

Kim Fields (Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 8)

Everybody loved Kim Fields, a.k.a. The Facts of Life's Tootie, when she joined the show. Well, almost everybody. Kenya Moore was having none of the iconic '80s TV star and dug in with insults and rumors. She made Kim's life so hard that the actor simply bowed out after one season, preferring scripted drama to real-life theatre.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues next Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.