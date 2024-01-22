Alan Ritchson, Reacher Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Now that you're on the bus with a new toothbrush and a Clark Bar after finishing Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's Reacher, it's time to start looking forward to Season 3. The action drama — based on Lee Child's books and starring Alan Ritchson as the gargantuan, meandering detective who roams from town to town with nothing but the clothes on his back — is one of Prime Video's biggest shows, thanks to its free-range spirit, hasty delivery of knuckle sandwiches, Ritchson's pitch-perfect punching performance, and an abundance of humor, and we expect we'll be seeing Reacher solving mysteries for a long time.

But when will we get to see Season 3? What book will Reacher Season 3 be based on? And which actors will be in it? We have lots of questions, and we'll answer as many of them as we can.

Reacher Season 3 renewal

On Dec. 2, Prime Video announced the Season 3 renewal from Brazil's CCXP Expo. Alan Ritchson shared the news in a video, as he is wont to do, along with an extended clip of Season 2. No official details about the upcoming season were revealed by Prime Video at the time of the announcement.

Reacher Season 3 release date prediction



The good news is that Season 3 was already in production before Season 2 began airing, meaning the wait between Seasons 2 and 3 should be shorter than the break between Seasons 1 and 2. If all goes well, we can expect Season 3 sometime this year, likely toward the end of 2024. Season 2 began airing in mid-December; Season 3 should be able to at least match that premiere date in 2024.

Which book will Reacher Season 3 follow, and what will it be about?

We still don't know which of Lee Child's Reacher books Season 3 will be based on — Amazon doesn't want to spoil all the surprises while we wait for Reacher's next adventure. But can we take a guess? Not really. Prime Video's series is working on its own timeline and isn't following the order that Child's books were released — Season 1 was based on Killing Floor, the first book in the series, but Season 2 was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the eleventh book in the series — so it's a bit of eenie-meenie-miney-mo to predict what's next.

But we at least know that Season 3 will put Reacher back on a lone wolf adventure instead of working with the 110th, his old military police team, like he did in Season 2. That leaves a lot of options on the table.

"We've picked it up, it's chosen," Child told The Messenger's (and former TV Guide writer) Liam Mathews. "It's a good choice, I gotta say. I think we've been very creative about how we've sequenced the type of story." He continued, "We felt we needed a book that was more Reacher alone for the third season. And so it was a question of which story would work best for that, and which one would have a great opening scene and all of that, and we found one that we loved."

Back in December 2023, before Season 2 premiered, Ritchson told Collider, "There's no combining books, that I can tell you. There's enough meat on the bone in a book for a season of TV without needing to do that, generally speaking. But it's one of the favorites. I'll just say that. People are gonna like this book and it's gonna be one of the best seasons yet."

Who will star in Reacher Season 3?

Alan Ritchson will be back as Reacher, or we riot. As for anyone else, who knows?

Given that Season 3 will go back to basics and send Reacher out on his own solo mission, it's no guarantee that we'll see Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) or David O'Connell (Shaun Sipos), Reacher's pals from the 110th. Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who has been a big part of both seasons so far, has a better chance of showing up in Season 3 (if Reacher can be better about staying in touch), though nothing is guaranteed. (For his part, Ritchson has said that he wants to see more of the 110th.)

Fans of the show are clamoring for Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) to return, but that's just not how Reacher and Reacher operate. The guy can't even keep the same set of clothes for a season; how's he supposed to maintain any sort of extended romantic relationship? On the flip side, Season 1 character Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) made a brief appearance in Season 2, so familiar faces returning is not entirely out of the question.

Reacher Season 2 review

In his review for TV Guide, Kyle Fowle says Reacher Season 2 is bigger and better than Season 1, because it's "allowed to be as gratuitous, goofy, and bloody as it needs to be." Read the review here.

Reacher Season 1 review

We were impressed with the adaptation of Reacher for the small screen in Season 1, and especially loved the casting of Ritchson as Reacher. Though there was room for improvement, we breezed through the episodes. It should also be noted that we felt the series got better as the season went along right up to the finale, but were only able to watch the first five episodes for review. Here's our review.

More shows like Reacher

If you're looking for more shows to watch that are like Reacher, we've put together a list. The shows included all share some DNA with Reacher, whether they feature a wise-cracking detective who does things their own way, shared cast members, or a big muscly dude who likes to punch people. Here are more shows like Reacher.

Where can I watch Reacher?

Reacher Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.