Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Is Now Available To Stream At Home — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video

While you can still watch it in theaters, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now available to stream too -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

Released in late Dec. 2022, the animated movie had a favorable rating with film critics earning a 75 Metascore on Metacritic, while general audiences were more positive with an "A" Cinemascore. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also gained an adequate $145.8 million worldwide box office, but could stand to find a bigger audience at home.

Don't want to go to the movies? Stream Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 4K Ultra HD at home. It's available to buy for $30 or to rent for $25 on Prime Video.

Antonio Banderas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

Directed by Joel Crawford (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Kung Fu Panda), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish follows Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) as he comes to terms with burning through eight of his nine lives. To gain his passion for swashbuckling adventure, the cat seeks the mythical Last Wish to restore his nine lives.

The animated movie also features voice performances from Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez.

Meanwhile, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $30 or to rent for $25 on Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV.

