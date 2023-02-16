Presidents Day Sales 2023: The Best Deals for TV Guide Readers

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Presidents Day weekend is here and the long weekend is the perfect time to shop sales on everything from movies to games to home appliances. Below, we're rounding up some of the best deals from across the web to help you make your home more fun and functional, while saving some cash.

Streaming Deals

Save on movies, TV, and streaming services

George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise Universal Pictures

Prime Video

Save up to 50% on select titles with Prime Member Deals for the holiday weekend. Titles include Tickets to Paradise, Magic Mike, Crazy Rich Asians, and more. Plus, look for deals on new releases like Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin.



Paramount Plus & Showtime

Get a full free month when you choose the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle. Just use the code ALLNEW23 at checkout to get the deal.



HBO Max

Get 30 days of HBO Max for free when you you buy and activate a new Roku streaming device. Just purchase, set up, and activate a new Roku streaming device. During activation, you'll see a 30-day offer from HBO Max, accept the offer and follow the instructions.



Home Deals

Save on appliances, bedding, home decor, and more

Our Place



Our Place

Our Place is having a rare sale on their Cast Iron Always Pan - pick one up for 25% off the regular cost. Plus, with the Our Place Sizzle Sale, you can save on bowls, mugs, glasses, and more.



Brooklinen

Brooklinen's President's Day sale is on. Right now, you can save 15% on products across the site, including Brooklinen's best sellers like the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle and the all-season Down Comforter. The offer is applied at checkout.



Nectar

Nectar has a sale on everything you need for a good night's sleep, from bed frames to mattresses to sheets. Everything is 33% off for a limited time.



Best Buy Appliances

Best Buy has a huge sale on home appliances for the holiday weekend. Save up to $880 on Samsung refrigerators, take 30% off of LG washers and dryers, and replace your dishwasher starting at $850.



Home Depot Appliances

Save up to 25% on Home Depot appliances including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more.



Hydrow

Through February 21, save up to $500 on the ultimate rowing machine when you add a 1, 2, or 3 year membership subscription. With a membership, you'll get daily live workouts, 4,000+ on-demand workouts, exclusive milestone rewards, and more.



Tech & Gaming Deals

Save on video games, TVs, smart home appliances, & more

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Games

Save $10 or $20 on select Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, LIVE A LIVE, and more in Best Buy's Presidents Day sale.



Best Buy Smart TVs

Save big on smart TVs, starting at just $90. Best Buy has deals on LG, Hisense, TCL, Samsung, and more.



Amazon Smart TVs

Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is on sale right now. Prices start at just $230 for the 43" TV - that's 44% off the normal price.



iPad Mini

Save 20% on the Apple 64GB iPad Mini on Amazon, in your choice of pink, purple, space gray, or starlight.



AirPods Pro

Save on Apple's noise cancelling wireless earbuds with this Amazon deal.



Subscription Deals

Save on monthly meal kits, wine, & more

HelloFresh

HelloFresh

Groceries are expensive. Get 18 free meals + free shipping with HelloFresh, America's most popular meal kit.



ButcherBox

ButcherBox delivers grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood directly to your door. For a limited time, you can get 2 filet mignon and 2 NY strip steaks in your first box.



Home Chef

Get 75% off your first box + 60% off your second and third boxes when you use our link.



Firstleaf

It's Firstleaf's birthday and they're celebrating with free shipping and a deal on your first 6 wines for $44.95 with code BIRTHDAY23.