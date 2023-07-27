Preorder the Barbie Movie From Amazon Prime Video Now

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While Barbenheimer--the pop culture phenomenon that was Barbie and Oppenheimer opening on the same weekend--has taken the movie world and box office by storm, it's really the Barbie movie doing most of the heavy lifting as it attempts to dethrone The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top grossing film of 2023. With about $500 million in the bank after a week in theaters, it's got a real shot.

But regardless of the outcome of that quest, Barbie is a resounding success that many of us will happily welcome into our homes when its hits home video. Though that day isn't here just yet, it won't be too long--theatrical windows are getting shorter and shorter these days. And if you want to be ready for that day, you can go ahead and preorder Barbie on digital from Amazon Prime Video right now.

Barbie, from Warner Bros. Pictures, is available for digital preorder for $25--it's the same price for all qualities, so you might as well get the 4K even if you don't have the means to watch it at that resolution at the moment.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie movie tells the story of a humanized Barbie living in a universe inhabited entirely by Barbies and Kens. But they don't stay there--Robbie's Barbie and Gosling's Ken end up in our world, and all sorts of hijinks ensue. And with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%, this is a rare movie that pretty much all the critics and audience members agree is awesome.

