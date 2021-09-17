Philo Supported Devices

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Philo is perhaps the most budget-friendly streaming service for cord-cutters. At just $20 a month for more than 60 channels, it really doesn't get a whole lot better than this. You can watch on-demand TV and movies, as well as live TV, on a number of devices if you have a Philo account and the internet, but which ones are they? Well, many of the popular ones support Philo, but you might be surprised to find out that some of your go-to streaming devices actually aren't compatible with this particular streamer. Ahead, find out which devices are compatible with Philo and which ones aren't.

Philo Compatible Devices

Philo is widely supported by many popular devices. On many of them, like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick, you'll simply download the Philo app on your device, log in, and go. If you're streaming Philo on your browser, you'll need to be sure you're using a supported browser, like Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge. Not included on the list of supported devices are gaming consoles. Whereas you can stream Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu on an Xbox or PlayStation 5, you cannot stream Philo on them.

Philo Compatibility Compared

Philo Netflix Hulu Sling TV fuboTV Apple TV ✓ 4th gen or later ✓ ✓ 4th gen or later ✓ ✓ 4th gen or later Roku ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Google Chromecast ✓ 2nd gen or later ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 2nd gen or later Amazon TV Firestick ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android TV ✓ 5.0 or higher ✓ ✓ Select models ✓ ✓ 5.0 or higher iPhone/iPad ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Web browsers ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Xbox

✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ PlayStation

✓ ✓



Samsung Smart TV

✓ ✓ Select models ✓ ✓

Which Device Should I Use to Stream Philo?

There are an abundance of streaming devices on the market, and they're not all created equal. Not only do the prices vary widely among them, but not all of the devices play all the apps. There are a fair few that aren't compatible with Philo (but don't worry, the company is open to your requests for new devices), but several of the major streaming devices are.

After narrowing down the devices that are Philo compatible, you have to consider the cost of it (which can be a huge deciding factor), how much space it'll take up in your home, how easy it is to use, how good the streaming quality might be, and any allegiances you might have to certain brands (it's definitely a possibility). It's a process to decide what's right for you, your family, and your home, but here are our suggestions for how to stream Philo.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon's Alexa has made it easier than ever to do, well, just about anything, including controlling your TV. With an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Alexa is at your fingertips -- on your remote. This device clocks in at $50 but gives you all the streaming services you need, including Philo. Once you've got Philo set up on your welcome screen (which is incredibly simple), you can either navigate there yourself with your remote, or you can have Alexa do it for you. The cost of the device itself comes in pretty low compared to some of the other streaming devices available, plus Amazon users will find that their Fire TV Stick easily communicates with their Amazon accounts so you can do everything in one place.

iPhone, iPad, Android

Maybe this one is obvious, or maybe it's not, but your iPad, iPhone, or Android devices are excellent streaming devices for Philo, especially because these are devices you likely already have. This means you don't have to make any particular investment if you decide you want to stream Philo somewhere. All you have to do is download the Philo app onto your mobile device, and you're set to stream on-demand content, as well as watch live TV. While this can eat up a lot of your data, it will work if you want to be able to watch TV while you're out and about. That means that yes, you can stream a live sports game from the waiting room at the dentist if you want to. Your streaming quality will vary based on your service and plan, which is something to keep in mind if you want to stream using these devices.

Roku Express

At only $25, the Roku Express is a great budget buy for streaming Philo, among other things. This tiny device plugs right into your TV and turns it into the smartest device in the house. Simply load your Philo onto the home screen, fire it up, and you've got all your TV needs right there. Roku Express will also stream plenty of other programs, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max, so if you're in the market for an all-around device that's highly compatible, Roku Express is a solid choice. It's very easy to set up with your TV, and you can program it to function with Alexa or Hey, Google. Hands tied up doing something else? The voice activation will save you time and navigate to the app for you. It plays up to 1080p, though you might have a better time with 720p.

Apple TV 4K

Admit it: If you're an Apple devotee, you probably already have an Apple TV. Fortunately for you, Philo is compatible with Apple TV. However, if you're in the market and don't yet have an Apple TV, Philo works with 4th generation or later models, and an Apple TV 4K starts at $179. While that price is a bit steep compared to some of the other streaming services, keep in mind that Apple TV can also play a number of other apps -- like Hulu, Disney+, Sling TV, fuboTV, etc. -- and offers 4K, HDR viewing. You want a crisp picture, the Apple TV 4K will absolutely provide that. The small device is easy to set up, and the home screen is just as easy to navigate. The remote is powered by Siri (of course), so you can voice control it to get to Philo. Plus, when you get an Apple TV, you get a year of Apple Care and are backed by an Apple warranty.

Our Final Take

Though Philo isn't supported by as many devices as some of the other streaming services, it still offers plenty to choose from. If you primarily stream your live TV and on-demand content from your gaming console -- like an Xbox or PlayStation -- you won't be able to stream Philo. However, other popular devices like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV Stick are all fair game. Depending on what budget, streaming capabilities, or other specifications you're looking for, there's definitely a device -- and a Philo -- for you!