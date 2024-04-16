Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
John Cena is ready bring back peace no matter who he has to kill to get it
Audiences couldn't get enough of John Cena's Peacemaker when he first put on the iconic helmet in James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The character was such a hit that Max delivered a Peacemaker series in January of 2022, despite Peacemaker "dying" in the film. (He was brought back through movie magic.) While the show was quickly renewed in February of 2022 after a successful first season, fans have been waiting for the second season, but have received little updates from anyone involved with the show.
Well, we've got good news: Peacemaker Season 2 is on its way and is currently filming, so we'll try to answer your questions, such as when does Peacemaker Season 2 premiere, who is in Season 2, and where to watch Peacemaker on streaming.
Season 2 is now filming! In mid-April, James Gunn posted a photo from the set that was captioned "S2 D1" (with a mermaid emoji, of course), showing himself reflected in the back of Peacemaker's helmet. Gunn also confirmed on Threads that he is directing some episodes and that "three other great directors are joining me for the season."
Previously, details about the filming and release of Peacemaker Season 2 had been largely kept under wraps. Back in early January, Peacemaker director James Gunn told fans he had finished writing over half of the second season's scripts, and he mentioned he wouldn't begin working on the second season until he finished his current Superman project, Superman: Legacy. However, it appears he is shooting them concurrently.
There have been no announcements about when audiences can expect the return of Peacemaker. However, now that we know filming began in April, it's likely Peacemaker Season 2 won't premiere until 2025 or potentially later depending on reshoots and editing.
There's no trailer yet, but when one is released, we'll post it here!
There have been no announcements about the plotline of Season 2 of Peacemaker yet, and while we could make some predictions based on the finale of Season 1, it's not quite that simple.
This is due to the change from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) to the new DC Universe (DCU). Around 2013 the DCEU was created to compete with Marvel's cinematic universe — giving us Wonder Woman and The Justice League, along with many more — however, Warner Bros. decided to reboot the universe with new characters while retaining some of the old ones — like Peacemaker.
While Peacemaker Season 1 was set in the DCEU, Season 2 will be set in the DCU. James Gunn said on Threads that "Peacemaker Season 2 will take place after the events in Superman [Legacy]." A fan asked if the upcoming Superman film, due out in 2025, would have an impact on the plot of Peacemaker's upcoming season, and Gunn simply responded, "Yes."
Even more confusing is that Season 1 of Peacemaker is no longer considered canon, so the impact that will have on the series further muddles what we can expect for the plot of Season 2. For now, we can only theorize John Cena's Peacemaker character will be kicking the butt of some evil forces to some glam rock tunes.
In expanding the new DCU, James Gunn officially revealed that Waller, a series centered on Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis in Peacemaker), was in the works with Davis reprising her role. Waller is a high-ranking government official who formed The Suicide Squad, and characters from Peacemaker are expected to all appear in Waller. There's no timetable for Waller except that it will be filmed after Peacemaker Season 2.
So far, there have been no new announcements about casting for Peacemaker Season 2.
Peacemaker is a Max original series so it airs exclusively on the streaming service Max. Subscribers can catch up on the first season now along with many other hit DC shows and movies.