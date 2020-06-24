Oprah Winfrey is continuing to find ways to add her voice to the discussion surrounding Black Lives Matter. In a new special, OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers, Winfrey will speak to 100 Black fathers about how they're coping emotionally as parents and individuals during a time where people are fighting for racial justice to be seriously addressed, how they're speaking to their kids about the murders of Black people, and what they hope to see in the future. The special will air on OWN on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream for free on the Watch OWN app beginning at 11 p.m. ET/PT the same night.

The special, which will be filmed virtually, is set to feature conversations with some high-profile names like Tyler Perry, Courtney B. Vance, Killer Mike, and activist and author Shaka Senghor. The audience will be made up of a diverse group of fathers with varying perspectives, including parents of trans children, members of the military, the formerly incarcerated, front-line healthcare workers, those who have faced the death of a child at the hands of the police, and more.

"I am honored to bring this conversation to light so we might better understand the emotional toll Black fathers endure, and how they continue to show up for their children, their family and the community," Winfrey said in a statement.

Winfrey recently spoke to civil rights icon John Lewis for a virtual interview that will play after every in-theater and on-demand screening of the new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble. In the recorded conversation, Lewis said of the ongoing protests against police brutality, "At this moment when we see something that is not fair or just, we have to put on our marching shoes."

This special is just the latest example of TV being utilized to expand the conversation around the Black Lives Matter movement. Alicia Keys recently announced that she would be hosting a family-oriented special on Nickelodeon that will amplify the voices and experiences of Black kids across the United States, while Netflix decided to make Black Lives Matter a genre on the platform, using the collection to promote shows, movies, and documentaries by Black creators.

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatter.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.