New Netflix Shows and Movies (September 2022)

Like clockwork, every year Netflix puts out a few good movies in the fall and winter to try to nab some attention during the prime voting season for the Academy Awards. This year, Netflix's potential good movie period starts on Sept. 28 with Blonde, director Andrew Dominik's provocative fictionalized biopic of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas. Now, I don't know if Blonde will actually be good, but it's at least trying to be, which is more than can be said for most Netflix movies.

Other new Netflix arrivals in September 2022 include Season 5 of Cobra Kai, a season of Chef's Table all about pizza, and Rob Zombie's insane-looking Munsters movie. And good news for your kids: Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are being added back into Netflix's library on Sept. 1. The full list of everything coming and going is below.

The Best New Netflix Shows and Movies in September

Cobra Kai

Bones star Emily Deschanel returns to television in a role that might actually involve more bones. Based on the novel by Daria Polatin, which was inspired by a true story, Devil in Ohio follows a psychiatrist (Deschanel) who endangers her family when she takes in a mysterious cult escapee (Madeline Arthur). It's a Lifetime movie in the form of a Netflix limited series, which is exactly what fall is for. Sign me up for any show about weird rituals in cornfields. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

The venerable documentary series profiling notable chefs all over the world is Netflix's longest-running current original in any genre, having premiered in April 2015. This installment is technically a spin-off focusing on six great pizzaiolos, from Italy to Arizona to Japan. It will have you booking flights just so you can taste a slice. [Trailer]

Cobra Kai Season 5 (Sept. 9)

Nowadays when Netflix saves canceled shows, it makes sure they're big hits first, and this Karate Kid sequel series is one of the biggest. One of Netflix's most popular shows returns less than a year after its previous season premiered. Season 5 will see the return of Sean Kanan as "Karate's Bad Boy" Mike Barnes, Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) foe from The Karate Kid Part III. [Trailer]

The trailer for The Munsters looks fake, as if someone made a parody sketch based on what extreme horror filmmaker Rob Zombie's family-friendly vision for a movie remake of the campy '60s sitcom would be. This is not an original observation, just an accurate one. But the movie is real, and it's coming to Netflix on Sept. 27. [Trailer]

Blonde (Sept. 28)

One of the most anticipated movies of the past few years is finally coming out, and I'm convinced it's going to be the most argued-about movie on the internet since Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies aren't cinema. Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is cinema. It's a fictionalized take on the icon's tragic life based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates and written and directed by artistically challenging filmmaker Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly). It's already attracted controversy for its NC-17 rating due to graphic sexual content and for de Armas using her natural Cuban accent, and the controversy will only grow once people actually see it. The takes around this one will be intense, both positive and negative. I'm looking forward to developing an opinion about it. [Trailer]







Everything Coming to Netflix in September



TBD

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 (Netflix Series)

Plan A Plan B (Netflix Film)



Sept. 1

Fenced In (Netflix Film)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 (Netflix Anime)

Liss Pereira: Adulting (Netflix Comedy)

Love in the Villa (Netflix Film)

Off the Hook (Netflix Series)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Collateral

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40



Sept. 2

Buy My House (Netflix Series)

Dated and Related (Netflix Series)

Devil in Ohio (Netflix Series)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Fakes (Netflix Series)

The Festival of Troubadours (Netflix Film)

Ivy + Bean (Netflix Family)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (Netflix Family)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (Netflix Family)

You're Nothing Special (Netflix Series)



Sept. 3

Little Women (Netflix Series)



Sept. 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

Once Upon a Small Town (Netflix Series)

Vampire Academy



Sept. 6

Bee and PuppyCat (Netflix Family)

Get Smart With Money (Netflix Documentary)

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (Netflix Comedy)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Netflix Comedy)

Untold: The Race of the Century (Netflix Documentary)



Sept. 7

Chef's Table: Pizza (Netflix Documentary)

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Netflix Documentary)



Sept. 8

Entrapped (Netflix Series)

Diorama (Netflix Film)

Who Likes My Follower? (Netflix Series)



Sept. 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

End of the Road (Netflix Film)

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

No Limit (Netflix Film)

Narco-Saints (Netflix Series)



Sept. 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 (Netflix Family)



Sept. 13

Colette

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Netflix Anime)

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (Netflix Comedy)

In the Dark: Season 4



Sept. 14

Broad Peak (Netflix Film)

The Catholic School (Netflix Film)

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Netflix Series)

Heartbreak High (Netflix Series)

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Netflix Series)

Sins of Our Mother (Netflix Documentary)



Sept. 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Intervention: Season 21

Terim (Netflix Documentary)



Sept. 16

The Brave Ones (Netflix Series)

Do Revenge (Netflix Film)

Drifting Home (Netflix Anime)

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Netflix Family)

I Used to Be Famous (Netflix Film)

Jogi (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Mirror, Mirror (Netflix Film)

Santo (Netflix Series)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (Netflix Documentary)

This Is the End



Sept. 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3 (Netflix Family)



Sept. 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix Comedy)



Sept. 21

Designing Miami (Netflix Series)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (Netflix Documentary)

Iron Chef Mexico (Netflix Series)

The Perfumier (Netflix Film)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix Documentary)



Sept. 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (Netflix Documentary)

Karma's World: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Snabba Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix Series)



Sept. 23

A Jazzman's Blues (Netflix Film)

ATHENA (Netflix Film)

The Girls at the Back (Netflix Series)

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Lou (Netflix Film)

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (Netflix Family)



Sept. 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (Netflix Film)



Sept. 26

A Trip to Infinity (Netflix Documentary)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 (Netflix Family)



Sept. 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix Comedy)



Sept. 28

Blonde (Netflix Film)

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix Documentary)

Inheritance

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 (Netflix Series)



Sept. 29

The Empress (Netflix Series)



Sept. 30

Anikulapo (Netflix Film)

Entergalactic (Netflix Special)

Floor is Lava: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Human Playground (Netflix Series)

Phantom Pups (Netflix Family)

Rainbow (Netflix Film)

What We Leave Behind



Everything Leaving Netflix in September

Sept. 1

Quantico: Seasons 1-3



Sept. 2

Freaks



Sept. 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8



Sept. 9

Nightcrawler



Sept. 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2



Sept. 12

Offspring: Seasons 1-7



Sept. 14

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas



Sept. 17

Skylines



Sept. 18

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Dark Skies



Sept. 25

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut



Sept. 29

Gotham: Seasons 1-5



Sept. 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

