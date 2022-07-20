New Hulu TV Shows and Movies Coming in August

Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs Shane Brown/FX

Hulu's new shows and movies in August are highlighted by the return of one of 2021's best new comedies, the Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs. Season 2 of the Indigenous comedy kicks off the month on Aug. 3, with dreams of California and more greasy frybread, greasy, greasy frybread. And let's hear it for inclusion in television, because it isn't the only new thing to watch with a focus on Native Americans: Two days later, the Predator prequel film Prey premieres on Hulu, and follows a group of Comanches who battle an alien invader hunting humans for sport.

Later in the month is the new miniseries Mike (Aug. 25), a dramatization of Mike Tyson's life; Welcome to Wrexham (Aug. 25), a docuseries following Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they buy a Welsh soccer team; and The Patient (Aug. 30), the newest series from the creators of The Americans.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in August, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Hulu in August

Jamar Malachi Neighbors, Frankie Quinones, and Chris Estrada, This Fool Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Reservation Dogs Season 2 (August 3)

The (reservation) dog days of summer are about to be fun again. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's chill FX comedy is back with a new season that finds the Rez Dogs on uneasy ground after Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) splits town with Jackie (Elva Guerra) on a disastrous California road trip. Back home, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) worries the gang has been cursed, and Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) gets a job. The teen angst in Reservation Dogs just hits different, as the teens say. Megan Mullally and Marc Maron guest star. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Prey (August 5)

This Hulu original sci-fi film sounds like it was conceived at 4:20 in a dorm room at the University of Vermont: What if the Predator from the Predator films came to Earth before the first movie and fought against some Comanche Native Americans in the 1700s? Here you go, guy who knows all the words to Phish's "You Enjoy Myself." [Trailer]

This Fool (August 11)

Comedian Chris Estrada plays a 30-year-old man who isn't in any rush to grow up; he still lives at home with his parents in South Central Los Angeles, he's more than happy to avoid any confrontation with the gang members in his neighborhood, and he works at a gang rehabilitation non-profit called Hugs Not Thugs with his cousin, who just got out of jail. [Trailer]

Did you know Mike Tyson loves pigeons? You will after watching this eight-episode miniseries dramatization of his life, from wild child on the street to the most feared man in boxing to a guy who bit off someone's ear to his post-boxing redemption. [Trailer]

Welcome to Wrexham (August 25)

If Ted Lasso could do it, why not Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney? In this docuseries, the Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars buy a beloved soccer team in Wales with the hopes of turning it into a winning club, despite having zero experience with sports management and — most embarrassingly — being American (and Canadian!). The series premieres Aug. 24 on FX, but drop on Hulu the next day. [Trailer]

The genius team behind The Americans, Joe Weisberg and Joe Fields, is now the genius team behind The Patient, a psychological thriller miniseries starring Steve Carrell as a therapist who is taken hostage by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants to curb his homicidal urges through therapy. The first step toward not murdering people is admitting you have a problem. [Trailer]

Everything New on Hulu in August



August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (Dubbed)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (Subbed)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (Subbed)

21 (2008)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Assassin (2017)

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blast From the Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Detroit (2017)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Man on Fire (2004)

Men of Honor (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Source Code (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Surf's Up (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

X-men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You've Got Mail (1998)



August 3

FX's Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere



August 4

CMA Fest



August 5

Prey (2022)



August 10

Password: Series Premiere



August 11

Trolls: Trollstopia: Complete 7th And Final Season



August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1



August 13

FX's Children Of The Underground: Compete Season 1



August 15

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere

Love Revolution: Season 1 (Subbed)

The China Hustle (2017)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Journey To the West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

Stage Mother (2020)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)



August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1



August 17

On the Count of Three (2022)



August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3

International Falls (2020)



August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B



August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory (2022)



August 25

Mike: Season 1 Premiere

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere



August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (2022)

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere



August 30

Fx's The Patient: Limited Series Premiere

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere



August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4



Everything Leaving Hulu in August

August 10

Alive and Kicking (2016)



August 14

The Shape of Water (2017)



August 15

Behind You (2020)



August 16

Logan Lucky (2017)



August 19

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)



August 25

Disobedience (2017)



August 26

Chaos Walking (2021)



August 31

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

The 6th Day (2000)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bewitched (2005)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Country Strong (2010)

Demolition Man (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Insidious (2011)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Margin Call (2011)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Please Stand By (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

RV (2006)

School Daze (1988)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Taken (2009)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

Unstoppable (2010)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Your Highness (2011)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

