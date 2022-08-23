New Hulu TV Shows and Movies Coming in September 2022

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale Hulu

Hulu's new shows and movies in September are highlighted by the return of everyone's favorite downer, The Handmaid's Tale, which heads into Season 5 on Sept. 14 to remind us that things could be slightly worse than they are in real life. Atlanta also returns for its final season on Sept. 16 despite feeling like Season 3 just came out, and Muslim American comedy Ramy returns for Season 3 after what feels like years away (because it has been years). As for new Hulu originals, Steve Levitan's follow-up to Modern Family is Reboot (Sept. 20), and the British American dark comedy Wedding Season starts murderous matrimony on Sept. 8.

Unfortunately it's not all noice news. All eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are saying bye-bye on Sept. 18.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in September, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Hulu in September

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot Hulu

Nothing make a wedding day memorable like mass murders, and that's exactly what happens in the new Hulu original series Wedding Season. Following a heated affair between American Katie (Rosa Salazar) and British Stefan (Gavin Drea) just before her wedding to another man, all her in-laws are mysteriously poisoned to death at the nuptials. Naturally, everyone thinks Stefan did it, but Stefan thinks Katie might have done it, and boy does that sound like a mystery that will be at the heart of this dark comedy. [Trailer]

If a show is on long enough, reality will catch up to it, and that's what's happened to the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale. Season 5 sees June (Elisabeth Moss) facing the consequences for dispatching Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) bringing her bad message to Canada. Essentially, it's all the pain, misery, and suffering you've come to love from this series. [Trailer]

Atlanta Season 4, the series' final season, lives up to the show's name. After spending Season 3 in Europe, Atlanta brings Earl (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) back to the ATL. Expect a goodbye season that's a reunion of sorts that returns the series to the summery vibe of the first season. Season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 on FX before streaming on Hulu the next day. [Trailer]

Reboot (Sept. 20)

This Hulu original comedy series is the first show created by Steve Levitan since he came up with the megahit Modern Family, so expectations are going to be pretty high, but he's taking the family comedy meta this time. Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, and Calum Worthy star as actors from a classic broadcast sitcom that gets rebooted, which is harder than you think thanks to all of their unresolved issues with each other. Rachel Bloom and Paul Reiser also star. [Trailer]

It's been more than two years since we last saw Ramy (Season 2 dropped all at once on May 29, 2020), but let me remind you that the Emmy-nominated series broke ground as a sharp portrayal of Muslim American life through the eyes of its star and creator, Ramy Youssef. Youssef plays an exaggerated version of himself, a horned-up millennial who struggles to balance his faith with his desires.

Everything New on Hulu in September



September 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Bloods: Season 2B

Born This Way: Complete Season 1

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1

The Cars That Made America: Complete Season 1

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1

City Confidential: Complete Season 1

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 3

Crime 360: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2

Divided States: Complete Season 1

Dog the Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 2

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1

Food Porn: Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2

Found: Complete Season 1

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1

Gangsters: America's Most Evil: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Season 4

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 2

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2

Jamie & Doug's NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1

Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1

Mobsters: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1

Ozzy and Jack's World Detour: Complete Season 1

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1

Sell This House: Complete Season 1

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Swamp People: Complete Season 10

Taking the Stand Season 1

The Titans That Built the World: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1

The Toys That Built the World: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-Rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

I Do…Until I Don't (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost in Space (1998)

The Man With the Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Robot and Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)



September 2

Cuttputlli (2022)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)



September 3

Active Measures (2018)



September 4

Stratton (2017)



September 5

You're Not You (2014)



September 6

Petite Maman (2021)



September 7

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)



September 8

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)



September 9

Wild Horses (2015)



September 10

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere

The Last Victim (2022)



September 11

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)



September 12

Monarch: Series Premiere

The Grand Seduction (2013)



September 13

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)



September 14

The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

The Come Up: Series Premiere

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021)



September 15

2 Days in New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It a Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)



September 16

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)



September 19

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere



September 20

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)



September 21

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere



September 22

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)



September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter



September 24

Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere

Dinner in America (2020)



September 26

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Bob's Burgers: Season 13 Premiere

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

A Chiara (2021)



September 27

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere



September 28

The D'Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere



September 30

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere

Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere



Everything Leaving Hulu in September

September 5

Awoken (2019)

Storks (2016)



September 7

La La Land (2016)



September 9

Prisoners (2013)



September 12

Colette (2018)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)



September 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Ozzy (2016)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Serena (2014)



September 18

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20

Life of Kyle: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11

The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1

Top Chef: Seasons 1-18

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8



September 19

The Haunted (2020)

Southbound (2015)



September 29

Across The Line (2015)



September 30

127 Hours (2010)

21 (2008)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bugsy (1991)

Cadillac Records (2008)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Contraband (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death Race (2008)

Dick (1999)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

First Knight (1995)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone (2012)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hysteria (2012)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Little Richard (2000)

Looper (2012)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Next Level (2019)

Nim's Island (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Post Grad (2009)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rise (2022)

Sex Ed (2014)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3 (2010)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Swimming for Gold (2020)

Taxi (1998)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Van Helsing (2004)

What's Love Got to Do With It (1993)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Working Girl (1988)

