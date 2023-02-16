New Hulu Shows and Movies in March 2023

Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead, Great Expectations Miya Mizuno/FX

Hulu took a look at its light February and realized it didn't want to do that again. March is pretty stacked on the streamer, with Oscar nominees, adaptations of literary classics, and a comedy so big that it covers the entire span of human history. The month gets off to an interesting start with the Mar. 3 streaming debut of Triangle of Sadness, the Swedish satire that's nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award.

After that, it's a flurry of Hulu originals, including Nick Kroll's History of the World, Part II, Kerry Washington's UnPrisoned, Boston Strangler, the FX-produced Great Expectations, and the musical-comedy Up Here. There's also next-day streaming premieres of shows, like the laughable Farmer Wants a Wife, Good Trouble, and even the Oscars.

Below we have our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in March, as well as a calendar of everything coming to and leaving Hulu.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in March

Ike Barinholtz, History of the World, Part II Greg Gayne/Hulu

Ruben Östlund's latest film won the Palme d'Or in 2022, Best Picture at the European Film Awards, and is nominated for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards. But it also has a 63 score on Metacritic. It's one of those movies, a satirical look at and takedown of the rich and famous on a cruise ship, and for some the satire and black humor don't hit. Others love it though, and as one of the most polarizing films up for Best Picture, it's a mandatory watch. [Trailer]

Hulu is both making history and making up history in this series that's the long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks' 1981 comedy movie History of the World, Part I. Nick Kroll got Brooks' blessing to continue the film that spoofs events from history, and Brooks participated in some capacity in the silly show both as an actor and in its writers room. And with Brooks on board, comedians who were influenced by him were lining up to be part of the show, creating a guest list that might set the record for the most funny people in one series: Kumail Nanjiani, Ike Barinholtz, Taika Waititi, Seth Rogen, Danny DeVito, Tim Baltz, Sam Richardson, and dozens more play various figures from history. [Trailer]

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo (what a combo!) star in this touching comedy about a woman (Washington) who welcomes her father (Lindo) back into her life and into her house to live with her and her teenage son (Faly Rakotohavana) after he's released from prison. It's a dysfunctional family sitcom, while also touching on the problems of the industrial prison complex.

Charles Dickens' classic novel comes to life from two things that are great at bringing things to life: FX and Olivia Colman. The story follows an orphan named Pip (Fionn Whitehead) who recounts his life from childhood to adulthood, and is a scathing look at classism and wealth. Colman stars as the legendary Miss Havisham. [Trailer]

This cute rom-com film set in the London neighborhoods of Peckham and Brixton has a tried-and-true setup — two people reeling from bad breakups have a chance encounter with each other, and you know the rest — but presented in a dazzling, magnetic way thanks to director Raine Allen-Miller. Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (Industry's David Jonsson) are twentysomethings who use their new friendship to deal with their exes over the course of a day, and who knows, maybe they will fall for each other. Who knows!?!? [Trailer]



Everything new on Hulu in March

March 1

Wreck: Complete Season 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby's Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere

Bobby Flay: Special

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

Next Exit (2022)

March 3

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting... (2005)

March 6

History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

March 7

Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1

FX's New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary

Watcher (2022)

March 12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

March 13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream

The Oscars

March 15

My Family: Series Premiere

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1

Ryan's World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

March 16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2

Intervention: Complete Season 3

The Killing: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

March 17

Boston Strangler (2023)

Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

March 22

Rūrangi: Complete Season 2

March 23

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries

Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1

Call Jane (2022)

March 24

Up Here: Complete Season 1

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

March 26

FX's Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 29

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 30

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6

Hunt (2022)

March 31

Killing Gunther (2017)

Everything Leaving Hulu in March

March 3

Stratton (2017)

March 7

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

March 14

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Two Lovers (2008)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

March 15

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

March 21

The Jesus Music (2021)

March 24

Mfkz (2018)

March 25

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

March 29

Flawless (2007)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

March 30

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

March 31

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Dear White People (2014)

Empire Records (1995)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Gamer (2009)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Heat (1995)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Irrational Man (2015)

Just Go With It (2011)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Ladrones (2015)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Like Mike (2002)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man Up (2015)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

One Fine Day (1996)

Only You (1994)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Pride (2007)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Real Steel (2011)

The Rider (2018)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Someone Like You (2001)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Superbad (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

Todo Incluido (2008)

Training Day (2001)

Truth (2015)

The Wave (2015)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)