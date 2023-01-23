New Hulu Shows and Movies in February 2023

Damson Idris and DeRay Davis, Snowfall FX

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in February includes the true crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. And with a title like that, you know it's at least going to be watchable. But Hulu also is the place to go for next-day streaming of two shows that are on their final season. ABC's A Million Little Pieces and FX's Snowfall both hit the streamer in February month as they bow out.

One of Hulu's trademarks is getting the indie film gems that other streamers don't, and this month there are a couple of films that were popular among critics. First up is the foreign horror film Piggy, a thriller packed with social commentary and an unlikely heroine who does the unthinkable... or maybe it's justified? Also out this month is the trippy sci-fi comedy Something in the Dirt, from the filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in February, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

Last month's guide: New Hulu Shows and Movies (January 2023)

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in February

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence Hulu

The newest "this is so bizarre it can't be real" docuseries to hit streaming covers the case of conman Larry Ray, who formed a mini-cult made up primarily of students at New York's Sarah Lawrence College starting in 2010. Ray, who was living in his daughter's dorm room (red flag!), used psychological and physical methods to manipulate a group of college students to his will. The timing of the series works out pretty well for Hulu, because Ray was just convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor, and more in a New York court and sentenced to 60 years in prison. [Trailer]

Best friends forever! Or at least until the end of Season 5. ABC's dramatic story of bros in Boston united in griefy friendship after their pal dies enters its final season with cancer scares, negligent manslaughter confessions, and more. A Million Little Things came about as a post-This Is Us drama about the beautiful sadness of our existences, and looks dead set on making sure your tear ducts are in working order. Episodes air on ABC before hitting Hulu the next day. [Trailer]

This Spanish-French co-produced horror thriller might be one of those love-it-or-hate-it movies, but aren't those the best kind? A young, overweight woman bullied by a trio of chatty girls gets a chance at revenge when she witnesses her tormentors abducted by a stranger. Does she say something and rescue the mean girls or does she do nothing and administer some twisted justice? It's a stylish thriller that will keep you guessing. [Trailer]

Another indie film worth a look this month is the sci-fi buddy-comedy Something in the Dirt, from the filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. It follows a pair of guys living in an apartment building who begin to notice all sorts of weird things happening and set out to explain what's going on. It doesn't always go well. [Trailer]

It's the final season of FX's period drama about the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in Southern California, and everything is ready to come crashing down on Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a young man who worked his way up from street dealer to kingpin over the series' five already aired seasons. In Season 6 it's October 1986, and the Saints' empire is rattled by civil war as Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) undercuts her nephew and law enforcement comes closing in. Yeah, someone is going to die before this is all over. [Trailer]



Everything new on Hulu in February

February 1

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King's Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Impractical Jokers - Complete Seasons 1-3

It's Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Naruto Shippuden - Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (dubbed)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Sherman's Showcase - Season 2B

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Taiwan Crime Stories - Complete Season 1

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

I'm Totally Fine (2022)

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion

February 3

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

Killing County - Complete Docuseries

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 7

Black Travel Across America - Series Premiere

February 8

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Santo Maldito - Complete Season 1

February 9

A Million Little Things - Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska's Oil

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage

Not Dead Yet - Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence - Complete Docuseries

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

Next Level Chef - Season 2 Premiere

February 15

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

Craig of the Creek - Season 4C

Horario Estelar - Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris - Series Premiere

The Seat Filler (2004)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Final Season Premiere

February 16

The Masked Singer - Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America

February 17

Animaniacs - Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control - Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 20

American Idol - Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep - Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru's Grave Mystery

Snowfall - Final Season Premiere

February 24

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Bruiser (2023)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)





Everything Leaving Hulu in February

February 11

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

Let the Right One In (2018)

February 13

Fruitvale Station (2013)

February 14

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

The Hate U Give (2018)

One Last Thing (2005)

February 24

The Last Witness (2018)

February 28

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Brothers (2009)

Buried (2010)

Chronicle (2012)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

The Happening (2008)

Joe (2014)

Lemon (2017)

The Last Song (2010)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Miss You Already (2015)

Never Back Down (2008)

Oculus (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Results (2015)

Rio (2011)

The Scout (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

Snatch (2000)

Still Alice (2015)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

White God (2014)