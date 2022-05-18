New Hulu Movies and Shows (May 2022)

Shoresy Hulu

This month on Hulu, you've had some Candy, you've had Conversations With Friends, now it's time to give your balls a tug and get ready for Shoresy, the fast-talking, hard-hitting, fart-blasting hockey comedy that's a spin-off of the cult Canadian hit Letterkenny. Shoresy drops the puck and slashes knees with six episodes starting on May 27. Also coming later this month is the Danny Boyle-directed Sex Pistols drama Pistol, which premieres on May 31.

On the movie side, May 20 brings the debut of The Valet, a Hulu original rom-com about a valet driver (Eugenio Darbez) who becomes part of a scheme by a famous actress (Samara Weaving) to solve a PR issue, and on May 22 the original documentary Look At Me: XXXTENTACION drops.

Below you'll find our picks for the what to watch on Hulu in May, as well as lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in May.

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Hulu in May

Following Season 1 of The Sinner, Jessica Biel goes back to stabbing people on television in this five-night true crime miniseries about Candy Montgomery (Biel), a housewife in the 1980s who has an affair with her friend's (Melanie Lynskey) husband (Pablo Schreiber) after she feels constrained by the conformities of being a housewife. That leads to the stabbing, or hacking, actually, since the murder weapon was an ax. Hulu is trying something different with Candy; the miniseries will release one new episode per day, starting Monday, May 9, and ending Friday, May 13. [Trailer]

Normal People was a low-key hit for Hulu, so it surprises no one that Hulu is adapting another one of Sally Rooney's novels, Conversations With Friends, as a miniseries. The subject matter is similar: accents and SEX! A more mature person would say "intimacy," as the story follows a single man and woman who get sexually and emotionally involved with a married couple. That's some conversation, indeed! [Trailer]

Shoresy (May 27)

This spin-off of Canadian comedy Letterkenny gives more screen time to one of the show's most popular characters, hockey bro and insult dispenser Shoresy. And when I say more screen time, I mean it; we'll actually see the normally hidden Shoresy's face. And you know what? He looks an awful lot like Letterkenny creator Jared Keeso. Letterkenny's been quality for years, so there's no reason to think this won't be good, too. Give your balls a tug and tell your mom to check it out. [Trailer]

U.K. punk legends the Sex Pistols get everything they stood against with this commercialized miniseries biography that will stream on a multi-corporation-owned media giant. The six-episode series is directed by Danny Boyle and charts the band's rise to fame. Mostly unknowns were cast to play Sid Vicious, Johnny Rotten, and Steve Jones, but Game of Thrones vets Maisie Williams and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will play Pamela Rooke and Malcolm McLaren, respectively. The real-life Rotten, aka John Lydon, sued to keep the Pistols' music out of the show, but he lost. Which is good for us, because the show would be worthless without it. [Trailer]





