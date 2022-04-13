New Hulu Movies and Shows (April 2022)

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Get ready for a second wave of The Kardashians
As we look at the new movies and shows on Hulu, we have to ask: Are you ready for another wave of Kim Kardashian? Just when we thought we had Kim controlled, the socialite and her family are spreading again. After last year's end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the clan mutates over to Hulu for their new reality series The Kardashians, which is, as far as we can tell, just more Keeping Up with the Kardashians but with a shorter title. The series debuts Thursday on Hulu.
The following week, Mayans M.C. returns for Season 4 the day after its premiere on FX. Hulu's biggest release of the month is probably the true crime miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, which stars Andrew Garfield.
Below you'll find our picks for the what to watch on Hulu in April, as well as lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in April.
More on Hulu:
Twi-hards, get TF in here! Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, Part 1, and Breaking Dawn, Part 2 head back to premium streaming after leaving Netflix a while ago, so grab your best friend and force them to watch all five movies in a row.
Lamorne Morris returns as artist-activist Keef in Season 2 of Hulu's original comedy and learns that fame (or at least several thousand followers) comes not with great responsibility, but with great annoyance. The San Franciso-set series still features Keef talking to animated inanimate objects, and also stars Workaholics' Blake Anderson, T. Murph, and Sasheer Zamata. [Trailer]
Let's all applaud the Kardashian family for having the mental strength to keep their lives off of television for a whole 10 months following the conclusion of their long-running TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. OK, now that that's over, here's a new series following Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and the rest of the K-named sisters we're forced to know about against our will. [Trailer]
The Sons of Anarchy spin-off rides into Season 4 with more drama surrounding the Mayans motorcycle club. Of course, most of it falls on EZ (JD Pardo), who's still stinging after his squeeze Gaby (Sulem Calderon) left town without him under suggestion of his father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos). And there's that whole thing about the gunshot and the Season 3 cliffhanger. Episodes of the FX series hit Hulu the day after they premiere on FX. [Trailer]
Andrew Garfield stars in this true crime scripted limited series adapted from John Krakauer's 2003 book that looks at the 1984 murder of a woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in suburban Utah. As Garfield's detective gets closer to the truth and the involvement of the Church of LDS, his Mormon faith begins to erode. [Trailer]
What to watch in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and more
April 1:
Love Me: Complete Season 1
All Inclusive (2008)
Antz (1998)
Armored (2009)
Austenland (2013)
Battleship (2012)
Blind Date (1987)
Blue Streak (1999)
Boys On The Side (1995)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
Casper (1995)
Cheech And Chong's Next Movie (1980)
Cheech & Chong's Get Out Of My Room (1984)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Copycat (1995)
Crank (2006)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
The Dukes Of Hazzard (2005)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
The Five-year Engagement (2012)
Fly Away Home (1996)
Get Him To The Greek (2010)
Glee The 3d Concert Movie (2011)
Hanna (2011)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In The Army Now (1994)
Insomnium (2017)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
The International (2009)
John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)
Just My Luck (2006)
Knowing (2009)
Kusama: Infinity (2018)
Ladrones (2015)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Looper (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Made In America (1993)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)
The Negotiator (1998)
Night Raiders (2021)
Open Range (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Phantom (2013)
Postcards From The Edge (1990)
The Power Of One (1992)
Practical Magic (1998)
Radio (2003)
Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Runaway Jury (2003)
The Runaways (2010)
Scooby-doo (2002)
Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
The Siege (1998)
Single White Female (1992)
Snakehead (2021)
Stay (2005)
The Tailor Of Panama (2001)
That's My Boy (2012)
Think Like A Man (2012)
Three Fugitives (1989)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Watchmen (2009)
Wolf (1994)
April 3:
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2
April 4:
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
April 5:
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect
April 6:
The Hardy Boys Season 2
April 7:
The Dropout Series Finale
Platinum End Season 1
Agnes
April 8:
Woke Season 2
Let The Right One In
April 9:
American Sicario
April 10:
The Hating Game
April 11:
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11
April 13:
The Family Law Season 1
To Tell The Truth Season 8 Premiere
April 14:
The Kardashians Series Premiere
April 15:
Black Death
Compliance
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon
April 20:
Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere
April 21:
Captive Audience
April 23:
In the Heart of the Sea
April 27:
Holy Moley Season 4 Premiere
April 28:
Under the Banner of Heaven Series Premiere
April 29:
Crush
Permanent
April 1:
Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
April 5:
Colossal
April 12:
Chips
April 14:
Balls Of Fury
Friday Night Lights
K-Pax
The Debt
Leatherheads
Theory Of Everything
April 15:
127 Hours
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Crazy Heart
The Descendants
Slumdog Millionaire
Unfaithful
April 21:
Beverly Hills Ninja
April 23:
Mirror Mirror
April 30:
(500) Days Of Summer
10,000 BC
A Soldier's Story
Anonymous
Battleship
The Bronze
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech & Chong's Get Out Of My Room
Cheech And Chong's Next Movie
Dance with Me
Date Movie
Disaster Movie
First Daughter
Georgia Rule
Here Comes the Boom
House of the Dead
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
I Spy
Jingle All The Way
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The One
Open Range
Oscar
Real Genius
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Shrek
Shrek 2
Stealth
Swing Vote
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
White Men Can't Jump
You Again