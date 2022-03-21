The Best Movies Leaving Hulu This Month (April 2022)

Join or Sign In
Watch Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis in the underrated Colossal
Hulu is one of the best streaming services for movies because of its deep library of classics, indie hits, and well-selected originals. But it's a particularly great streaming service in April 2022 because there aren't a lot of great movies expiring at the end of the month. It's a short list of the best movies leaving Hulu in April; a lot of the movies leaving are ones you've seen a million times already and/or aren't that good anyway.
That's not to say we don't have a few recommendations for movies to watch before they leave Hulu this month. Our picks include an underrated sci-fi comedy favorite, an early '00s action comedy classic, and the sparkly vampire franchise everyone either loves or loves to hate. Catch them before they're gone.
For fans of: Movies with distinctive artistic visions, post-SNL but pre-Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis
Year: 2016
Director: Nacho Vigalondo
Stars: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson
Genre: Sci Fi, Comedy, Drama
Rating: R
Metacritic score: 70
Anne Hathaway stars in this genre-bending monster movie as Gloria, an alcoholic woman who moves back to her small hometown after her boyfriend breaks up with her. She takes a job working at the bar owned by her childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), a charming guy who never left town. Her return coincides with the sudden, inexplicable materialization of a giant monster in Seoul that indiscriminately destroys everything in its path. Gloria realizes that she is manifesting the monster, and its movements mirror her own. Her blackouts are even more destructive than the typical alcoholic's. That's just the first twist of many in this inventive, well-acted dark comedy that should have been a bigger hit.
For fans of: Lucy Liu, with my girl Drew, Cameron D and Destiny
Year: 2000
Director: McG
Stars: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bill Murray
Genre: Action, Comedy
Rating: PG-13
Metacritic score: 52
Is Charlie's Angels a flawed movie? Yes. Is it empowering or objectifying? Yes. Is it still a ton of fun to watch Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu fly around on wires and kick the s--- out of people? YES! This action comedy is one of the defining cultural products of Y2K, with a great soundtrack ("Tangerine Speedo" is still tight) and over-the-top action that refuses to take itself seriously. It's weird to think that more time has passed since this came out than had passed since the end of the TV show when this came out, but that's how time works! It came out so long ago that Cameron Diaz is retired now. The lesser sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle is also expiring on April 30.
For fans of: Brody Wellmaker on TikTok
Year: 2008
Director: Catherine Hardwicke
Stars: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli
Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Drama
Rating: PG-13
Metacritic score: 56
The film franchise phenomenon that launched the careers of two of Hollywood's biggest and best actors, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, and taught millions of young people how to recognize emotional abuse is getting added to Hulu on April 1 and shuffling off at the end of the month. The franchise is a toxic guilty pleasure that is now mostly enjoyed ironically, with a little bit of sincere affection for the shamelessly emo tale of the human girl, Bella Swan (Stewart), and her beautiful dark twisted romance with 108-year-old ageless teen vampire Edward Cullen (Pattinson). They're on Hulu for such a short time that if you don't watch all five movies quickly, you'll be asking "Where the hell did you go, loca?"
April 1:
Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
April 5:
Colossal
April 12:
Chips
April 14:
Balls Of Fury
Friday Night Lights
K-Pax
The Debt
Leatherheads
Theory Of Everything
April 15:
127 Hours
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Crazy Heart
The Descendants
Slumdog Millionaire
Unfaithful
April 21:
Beverly Hills Ninja
April 23:
Mirror Mirror
April 30:
(500) Days Of Summer
10,000 BC
A Soldier's Story
Anonymous
Battleship
The Bronze
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech & Chong's Get Out Of My Room
Cheech And Chong's Next Movie
Dance with Me
Date Movie
Disaster Movie
First Daughter
Georgia Rule
Here Comes the Boom
House of the Dead
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
I Spy
Jingle All The Way
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire (1987)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The One
Open Range
Oscar
Real Genius
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Shrek
Shrek 2
Stealth
Swing Vote
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
White Men Can't Jump
You Again