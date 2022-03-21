The Best Movies Leaving Hulu This Month (April 2022)

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for movies because of its deep library of classics, indie hits, and well-selected originals. But it's a particularly great streaming service in April 2022 because there aren't a lot of great movies expiring at the end of the month. It's a short list of the best movies leaving Hulu in April; a lot of the movies leaving are ones you've seen a million times already and/or aren't that good anyway.

That's not to say we don't have a few recommendations for movies to watch before they leave Hulu this month. Our picks include an underrated sci-fi comedy favorite, an early '00s action comedy classic, and the sparkly vampire franchise everyone either loves or loves to hate. Catch them before they're gone.

For fans of: Movies with distinctive artistic visions, post-SNL but pre-Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis

Year: 2016

Director: Nacho Vigalondo

Stars: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson

Genre: Sci Fi, Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 70



Anne Hathaway stars in this genre-bending monster movie as Gloria, an alcoholic woman who moves back to her small hometown after her boyfriend breaks up with her. She takes a job working at the bar owned by her childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), a charming guy who never left town. Her return coincides with the sudden, inexplicable materialization of a giant monster in Seoul that indiscriminately destroys everything in its path. Gloria realizes that she is manifesting the monster, and its movements mirror her own. Her blackouts are even more destructive than the typical alcoholic's. That's just the first twist of many in this inventive, well-acted dark comedy that should have been a bigger hit.

For fans of: Lucy Liu, with my girl Drew, Cameron D and Destiny

Year: 2000

Director: McG

Stars: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bill Murray

Genre: Action, Comedy

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 52



Is Charlie's Angels a flawed movie? Yes. Is it empowering or objectifying? Yes. Is it still a ton of fun to watch Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu fly around on wires and kick the s--- out of people? YES! This action comedy is one of the defining cultural products of Y2K, with a great soundtrack ("Tangerine Speedo" is still tight) and over-the-top action that refuses to take itself seriously. It's weird to think that more time has passed since this came out than had passed since the end of the TV show when this came out, but that's how time works! It came out so long ago that Cameron Diaz is retired now. The lesser sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle is also expiring on April 30.



The Twilight Saga (April 30)



For fans of: Brody Wellmaker on TikTok

Year: 2008

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Stars: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli

Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Metacritic score: 56



The film franchise phenomenon that launched the careers of two of Hollywood's biggest and best actors, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, and taught millions of young people how to recognize emotional abuse is getting added to Hulu on April 1 and shuffling off at the end of the month. The franchise is a toxic guilty pleasure that is now mostly enjoyed ironically, with a little bit of sincere affection for the shamelessly emo tale of the human girl, Bella Swan (Stewart), and her beautiful dark twisted romance with 108-year-old ageless teen vampire Edward Cullen (Pattinson). They're on Hulu for such a short time that if you don't watch all five movies quickly, you'll be asking "Where the hell did you go, loca?"

Everything leaving Hulu in April



April 1:

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions



April 5:

Colossal



April 12:

Chips



April 14:

Balls Of Fury

Friday Night Lights

K-Pax

The Debt

Leatherheads

Theory Of Everything



April 15:

127 Hours

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Crazy Heart

The Descendants

Slumdog Millionaire

Unfaithful



April 21:

Beverly Hills Ninja



April 23:

Mirror Mirror



April 30:

(500) Days Of Summer

10,000 BC

A Soldier's Story

Anonymous

Battleship

The Bronze

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheech & Chong's Get Out Of My Room

Cheech And Chong's Next Movie

Dance with Me

Date Movie

Disaster Movie

First Daughter

Georgia Rule

Here Comes the Boom

House of the Dead

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

I Spy

Jingle All The Way

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire (1987)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The One

Open Range

Oscar

Real Genius

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Shrek

Shrek 2

Stealth

Swing Vote

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

White Men Can't Jump

You Again

