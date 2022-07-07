HBO and HBO Max's New Shows and Movies in July 2022

Join or Sign In
Issa Rae's latest for HBO gets into the rap game
HBO is welcoming back one of its greats in July: behold the return of Issa Rae, creator of Insecure, whose new comedy Rap Sh¡t premieres July 21 on HBO Max. In it, a pair of friends, played by comedian Aida Osman and Miami rapper KaMillion, decide to form a rap group. Wildness ensues. Other show highlights include Nathan Fielder's new cringey experiment The Rehearsal, the Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Ethan Hawke-directed docuseries The Last Movie Stars, the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and the second season of the Emmy-winning animated series Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal.
For the family, the streaming debut of The Bob's Burgers Movie will be appointment viewing when it's out July 12 on HBO Max, but there are also plenty of other films to watch, including Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, the Kate Bush-ified She's Having a Baby, and Mad Max: Fury Road (July 9).
Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in July, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too.
HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.
Woman of the moment Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about an aspiring fashion designer (Thomasin Mackenzie) who finds herself mysteriously able to travel back to the 1960s, where she meets a singer (Taylor-Joy), who may or may not be in danger as the past and present begin to blend. [Trailer]
In many ways, The Bob's Burgers Movie is just one particularly long episode of Bob's Burgers, but who cares? Bob's Burgers is consistently good after 12 (and counting) seasons, so spending some more time with the Belchers isn't exactly a chore. It has a plot — the family is trying to save the restaurant from the latest threat of financial ruin, this time in the form of a sinkhole that opens up in front of the building — but it's mostly a showcase for this creative team's talent for great musical scenes. [Trailer]
Something about me is that I will always implicitly place my trust in Nathan Fielder when it comes to entertainment. Here, in his follow-up to his great series Nathan for You, Fielder returns to help everyday people prepare for life's biggest moments through carefully constructed rehearsals. I don't really know what that means just yet, but I can't wait to find out. [Trailer]
Phew, Issa Rae is back on TV. Well, kind of. She's not in her Insecure follow-up, but she did create this comedy series about two estranged best friends who decide to start a rap group. No one is better at nailing the complicated ebb and flow of female friendship, so this should be great. [Trailer]
This one's for all the classic film freaks out there. Ethan Hawke directs this docuseries about the lives, careers, and marriage of Hollywood icons Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It's a whole six parts long, so strap in.
It simultaneously feels like five minutes and 18 years since Pretty Little Liars ended, but that doesn't really matter, because it's now being rebooted, kind of. It follows a new group of teen girls being terrorized by an anonymous person seeking revenge for sins committed by their parents two decades earlier. Uh oh! Though it's set in a new town and focuses on a new group of liars, it somehow takes place within the original Pretty Little Liars universe. [Trailer]
Adult Swim's Emmy-winning series takes its time. The first five episodes of Season 1 were released in 2019, and the last five were released a year later. Season 2 is coming sometime this month, but as always with this incredible series, it will be worth the wait. The animated series follows a caveman named Spear and his unlikely but incredibly loyal friendship with a Tyrannosaurus named Fang as they struggle to survive a brutal prehistoric world populated by man-eating dinosaurs, savage primates, and eerie supernatural beings. There's no real dialogue, but it's a tribute to Tartakovsky's storytelling and direction that the emotional impact is so visceral, making it one of the best shows on TV, animated or not. Episodes will air on Adult Swim first and stream on HBO Max the next day. [Trailer]
Coming Soon
Genndy Tartokovsky's Primal, Season 2 Premiere
Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Nikki Glaser Comedy Special
July 1
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World's End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
July 2
Before Midnight, 2022
Sidewalk Stories, 1989
July 7
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
July 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
July 10
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 11
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
July 12
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
July 14
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 15
Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
July 16
Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
July 17
Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
July 19
We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
July 21
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal - O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
July 23
Walker, Season 2 Premiere
July 26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
July 27
We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
July 28
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
July 29
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
The Milestone Generation, 2022
July 9
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
July 11
Black Mass, 2015
July 13
Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016
July 23
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
July 26
The Accountant, 2016
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014
July 31
2:22, 2017 (HBO)
10, 1979
300, 2006
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)
Battle: Los Angeles
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blinded by the Light, 2019
Blue Streak, 1999
Boys' Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016
Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
Camelot, 1967
Captains Courageous, 1937
Carefree, 1938
Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Collide, 2017 (HBO)
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)
Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Fled, 1996 (HBO)
Friday the 13th, 2009
Girl Crazy, 1943
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Illusions, 1982
In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Jason's Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)
Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)
Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
Logan's Run, 1976
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
Morocco, 1930
Murphy's Law, 1986 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
My Dream is Yours, 1949
No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Ondine, 2010 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Queen Christina, 1933
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Salt, 2010
Santa's Slay, 2005 (HBO)
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance, 1937
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)
So This Is Paris, 1926
Special Agent, 1935
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Stage Fright, 1950
Stepmom, 1998
Summer of '42, 1971
Supernova, 2000 (HBO)
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Barkley of Broadway, 1949
The Big House, 1930
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
The Green Hornet, 2011
The Haunting, 1963
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
The Letter, 1940
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)
The Omega Man, 1971
The One Below, 2016 (HBO)
The Opposite Sex, 1956
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wings of Eagle, 1957
The Woman, 1939
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)
Victor/Victoria, 1982
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
Wild Wild West, 1999
Winter Meeting, 1948
Without Love, 1945
You've Got Mail, 1998
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005