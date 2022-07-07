HBO and HBO Max's New Shows and Movies in July 2022

KaMillion, Rap Sh¡t Alicia Vera/HBO Max

HBO is welcoming back one of its greats in July: behold the return of Issa Rae, creator of Insecure, whose new comedy Rap Sh¡t premieres July 21 on HBO Max. In it, a pair of friends, played by comedian Aida Osman and Miami rapper KaMillion, decide to form a rap group. Wildness ensues. Other show highlights include Nathan Fielder's new cringey experiment The Rehearsal, the Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Ethan Hawke-directed docuseries The Last Movie Stars, the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and the second season of the Emmy-winning animated series Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal.

For the family, the streaming debut of The Bob's Burgers Movie will be appointment viewing when it's out July 12 on HBO Max, but there are also plenty of other films to watch, including Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, the Kate Bush-ified She's Having a Baby, and Mad Max: Fury Road (July 9).

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in July, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too.

The Biggest New HBO and HBO Max Movies and Shows in July

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Woman of the moment Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about an aspiring fashion designer (Thomasin Mackenzie) who finds herself mysteriously able to travel back to the 1960s, where she meets a singer (Taylor-Joy), who may or may not be in danger as the past and present begin to blend. [Trailer]

In many ways, The Bob's Burgers Movie is just one particularly long episode of Bob's Burgers, but who cares? Bob's Burgers is consistently good after 12 (and counting) seasons, so spending some more time with the Belchers isn't exactly a chore. It has a plot — the family is trying to save the restaurant from the latest threat of financial ruin, this time in the form of a sinkhole that opens up in front of the building — but it's mostly a showcase for this creative team's talent for great musical scenes. [Trailer]

Something about me is that I will always implicitly place my trust in Nathan Fielder when it comes to entertainment. Here, in his follow-up to his great series Nathan for You, Fielder returns to help everyday people prepare for life's biggest moments through carefully constructed rehearsals. I don't really know what that means just yet, but I can't wait to find out. [Trailer]

Phew, Issa Rae is back on TV. Well, kind of. She's not in her Insecure follow-up, but she did create this comedy series about two estranged best friends who decide to start a rap group. No one is better at nailing the complicated ebb and flow of female friendship, so this should be great. [Trailer]

This one's for all the classic film freaks out there. Ethan Hawke directs this docuseries about the lives, careers, and marriage of Hollywood icons Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It's a whole six parts long, so strap in.

It simultaneously feels like five minutes and 18 years since Pretty Little Liars ended, but that doesn't really matter, because it's now being rebooted, kind of. It follows a new group of teen girls being terrorized by an anonymous person seeking revenge for sins committed by their parents two decades earlier. Uh oh! Though it's set in a new town and focuses on a new group of liars, it somehow takes place within the original Pretty Little Liars universe. [Trailer]

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 (July TBD, HBO Max)

Adult Swim's Emmy-winning series takes its time. The first five episodes of Season 1 were released in 2019, and the last five were released a year later. Season 2 is coming sometime this month, but as always with this incredible series, it will be worth the wait. The animated series follows a caveman named Spear and his unlikely but incredibly loyal friendship with a Tyrannosaurus named Fang as they struggle to survive a brutal prehistoric world populated by man-eating dinosaurs, savage primates, and eerie supernatural beings. There's no real dialogue, but it's a tribute to Tartakovsky's storytelling and direction that the emotional impact is so visceral, making it one of the best shows on TV, animated or not. Episodes will air on Adult Swim first and stream on HBO Max the next day. [Trailer]

Watch Barry, Hacks, and More $9.99 at HBO Max



More on HBO and HBO Max:



All the New Shows and Movies Coming to HBO and HBO Max in July

Coming Soon

Genndy Tartokovsky's Primal, Season 2 Premiere

Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Nikki Glaser Comedy Special



July 1

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World's End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)



July 2

Before Midnight, 2022

Sidewalk Stories, 1989



July 7

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere



July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015



July 10

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)



July 11

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere



July 12

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)



July 14

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere



July 15

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)



July 16

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)



July 17

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere



July 19

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere



July 21

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal - O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere



July 23

Walker, Season 2 Premiere



July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere



July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)



July 28

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere



July 29

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere

The Milestone Generation, 2022



Everything Leaving HBO Max in July

July 9

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)



July 11

Black Mass, 2015



July 13

Blue Exorcist (Subtitled), 2016



July 23

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)



July 26

The Accountant, 2016

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, 2014



July 31

2:22, 2017 (HBO)

10, 1979

300, 2006

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Bad Words, 2014 (HBO)

Battle: Los Angeles

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blinded by the Light, 2019

Blue Streak, 1999

Boys' Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016

Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

Camelot, 1967

Captains Courageous, 1937

Carefree, 1938

Casa de mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

City of Ghosts, 2013 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Collide, 2017 (HBO)

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dressed to Kill (HBO)(Extended Version)

Employee of the Month, 2006 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Friday the 13th, 2009

Girl Crazy, 1943

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, 2017

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Illusions, 1982

In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Jason's Lyrics, 1994 (HBO)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space, 1988 (HBO)

Lady in White, 1988 (HBO)

Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

Laws of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Logan's Run, 1976

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

Morocco, 1930

Murphy's Law, 1986 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

My Dream is Yours, 1949

No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Ondine, 2010 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Queen Christina, 1933

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Salt, 2010

Santa's Slay, 2005 (HBO)

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance, 1937

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Sleuth, 2007 (HBO)

So This Is Paris, 1926

Special Agent, 1935

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Stage Fright, 1950

Stepmom, 1998

Summer of '42, 1971

Supernova, 2000 (HBO)

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 1949

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2001 (HBO)

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Barkley of Broadway, 1949

The Big House, 1930

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

The Dishwasher, 2019 (HBO)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

The Green Hornet, 2011

The Haunting, 1963

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

The Letter, 1940

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2008 (HBO)

The Omega Man, 1971

The One Below, 2016 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

The Personal History of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wings of Eagle, 1957

The Woman, 1939

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2016 (HBO)

Victor/Victoria, 1982

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

Wild Wild West, 1999

Winter Meeting, 1948

Without Love, 1945

You've Got Mail, 1998

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

