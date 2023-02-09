[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of You. Read at your own risk!]

Season 4 of Netlfix's You was another bloody one for Joe Goldberg, but this time mostly consisted of him cleaning up murders he had no part in. After moving to London and starting a new life as a literature professor, it seems Joe, er, Jonathan Moore, was really committed to this lifestyle change. But once a killer, always a killer, and somehow he still managed to find himself surrounded by dead bodies. His new elite friend group proved to be not very friendly at all, with most of them blaming him for murders he didn't commit, and even chasing him down in the woods with a shotgun. But after a narrow escape from being burned alive in an old English dungeon, Joe came out on top like he always does. Now his mission is to figure out how to deal with the real killer, who also happens to be running for Mayor of London.

Ed Speleers and Penn Badgley, You Netflix

You Season 4 Part 2 release date

It's not that far off. Season 4 Part 2 will be released Thursday, March 9 - just one month after the first installment of Season 4 hit Netflix.

You Season 4 Part 2 storyline

Part 1 focused on Joe trying to figure out who the mysterious stalker trying to frame him for murder was throughout five episodes of playing whodunit. Now that Rhys (Ed Speleers) has been revealed as the unexpected real killer, we can only assume Part 2 will be spent with Joe trying to hunt him down for justice, or more likely, revenge.

Questions we'd like to see answered in Part 2:

It's hard to imagine the hit man (Adam James) sent by the Quinn family back in California would just hand over a new life for Joe, all packaged up with fake IDs and everything. He's under the assumption that Joe "took care of" Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) before she headed out to reunite with her daughter, but Joe seemed to get away with faking that too easily. It wouldn't be surprising if Joe was paid another visit by someone in relation to the Quinns. And is Joe really over Marienne?

Speaking of Joe's love interests, his relationship with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) appeared pretty... normal? But should we be worried that Joe will end up becoming violent again, this time against her? History has a way of repeating itself, after all.

And then there's Nadia (Amy Leigh Hickman) — is she really just a bystander who will be able to go about her studies in Professor Moore's class, or is there a plot twist in store for the young student?

All throughout Part 1, we kept seeing a paparazzi photographer (Alison Pargeter) following around the rich and famous crowd Joe was tangled up with, though Joe tried to lay low. Our money is on her playing a bigger role in Part 2 of the series.

You Season 4 Part 2 cast

As we've mentioned, there were some murders in the first half of Season 4, so we'll be missing a few faces going into Part 2. Malcom (Stephen Hagan), Simon (Aidan Cheng), and Gemma (Eve Austin) were all killed off, as well as Kate's driver Vic (Sean Pertwee), so it's unlikely they'll be featured in the second half. Joe had a run-in with Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) and let her escape unscathed to prove that he's changed, so time will tell if we'll be seeing her in Part 2, or if she's officially been marked "safe" from Joe's hands.

Main Cast Members:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, now known as Jonathan Moore

as Joe Goldberg, now known as Jonathan Moore Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, the leading lady who started out icy but ended up romantically involved with Joe



as Kate, the leading lady who started out icy but ended up romantically involved with Joe Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose, an eccentric author and aspiring politician who we now know to be a killer

as Rhys Montrose, an eccentric author and aspiring politician who we now know to be a killer Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, a popular socialite and Kate's BFF

as Lady Phoebe, a popular socialite and Kate's BFF Lukas Gage as rich kid and fellow American Adam. He's also now Phoebe's ex-boyfriend

as rich kid and fellow American Adam. He's also now Phoebe's ex-boyfriend Ben Wiggins as Roald, another aristocratic longtime friend of Kate's who's obsessed with her



as Roald, another aristocratic longtime friend of Kate's who's obsessed with her Amy Leigh Hickman as Joe's literature student Nadia

Niccy Lin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates and Alison Pargeter are also assumed to be returning.

You Season 4 Part 2 trailer

There's no new trailer yet, but stay tuned!

Where to watch You

You can watch every season of You on Netflix.