Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 29

Nevertheless, Blonde persisted. Ana de Armas' buzzy Marilyn Monroe film has shot to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list, which means that even those bad reviews weren't enough to keep people from checking it out for themselves. In fact, it's the only new addition across both Netflix charts today, aside from the true crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, which has made its way back to the Top 10 TV Shows list.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Empress: A historical drama series about a woman who marries into royalty and shakes up the Viennese court dynamics in the process.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



6. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s

Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new, and it's pretty bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation

Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: True crime, clowns

Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Daniel Roebuck, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Sheri Moon Zombie, The Munsters Universal Pictures

For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas

Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Women on the run

Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love

Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Movie trivia — Matt Damon's starring role was offered to Eminem, but he was only willing to do it if it filmed in Detroit

Is it good?: It's not as good as it could be, but it's not bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: When extreme horror directors make family movies (it's directed by Rob Zombie)

Is it good?: It's sweet and sincere, though not particularly memorable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



