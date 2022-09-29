Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 29

Join or Sign In
Nevertheless, Blonde persisted. Ana de Armas' buzzy Marilyn Monroe film has shot to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list, which means that even those bad reviews weren't enough to keep people from checking it out for themselves. In fact, it's the only new addition across both Netflix charts today, aside from the true crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, which has made its way back to the Top 10 TV Shows list.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Messy rich families
Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s
Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new, and it's pretty bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation
Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: True crime, clowns
Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas
Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Women on the run
Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love
Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Movie trivia — Matt Damon's starring role was offered to Eminem, but he was only willing to do it if it filmed in Detroit
Is it good?: It's not as good as it could be, but it's not bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: When extreme horror directors make family movies (it's directed by Rob Zombie)
Is it good?: It's sweet and sincere, though not particularly memorable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them
Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke
Is it good?: It's very fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Minions, duh
Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is
No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
