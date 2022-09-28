Evan Peters, Dahmer Netflix

In spite of a lack of advance promotion, bad press from victim's families, and a baffling title, limited series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had the fourth-biggest opening week on Netflix ever, behind only Stranger Things Seasons 3 and 4 and Bridgerton Season 2, according to What's On Netflix's Kasey Moore (though with the caveat that it was released on a Wednesday, not a Friday, so it had a couple more days to gather viewers). A true crime drama about one of America's most infamous serial killers from superstar writer-producer Ryan Murphy seems like a slam dunk on paper, and it turns out it is in practice, too. After years of projects that didn't catch on, Murphy has finally delivered a hit for Netflix by giving the people what they want.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Blonde: The much-buzzed-about NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic is finally here. Reviews lean negative, but you can decide for yourself.

The much-buzzed-about NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic is finally here. Reviews lean negative, but you can decide for yourself. Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: Another documentary series about the GameStop short squeeze. This one is more fun than the others, though, capturing the moment's anarchic energy.

Another documentary series about the GameStop short squeeze. This one is more fun than the others, though, capturing the moment's anarchic energy. Inheritance: Lily Collins stars in this 2020 thriller as a woman entrusted by her dying father with a secret he no longer wants to hide.

Lily Collins stars in this 2020 thriller as a woman entrusted by her dying father with a secret he no longer wants to hide. Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 6: The documentary series visits very unpleasant places in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

The documentary series visits very unpleasant places in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Season 2: The Brazilian edition of the sexy reality show returns for another season.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s

Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new, and it's pretty bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Harrowing true stories

Is it good?: It probably should've been a movie instead

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation

Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Daniel Roebuck, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Sheri Moon Zombie, The Munsters Universal Pictures

For fans of: Women on the run

Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love

Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Movie trivia — Matt Damon's starring role was offered to Eminem, but he was only willing to do it if it filmed in Detroit

Is it good?: It's not as good as it could be, but it's not bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: When extreme horror directors make family movies (it's directed by Rob Zombie)

Is it good?: It's sweet and sincere, though not particularly memorable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Throwing a bunch of talented people in a movie and seeing what happens

Is it good?: All those talented people save it from being totally forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



