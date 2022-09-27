Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 27

Join or Sign In
Maya Hawke is saving us from a Minions invasion
It's Maya Hawke versus the Minions on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list. The Stranger Things star is all that stands between us and total Minions domination, as two of her films — the crafty high school revenge dramedy Do Revenge and the drama Human Capital — are holding Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions & More out of the top 5. On the TV shows side, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still in the top spot and The Crown sneaks back onto the list at No. 10.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s
Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new, and it's pretty bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Messy rich families
Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Harrowing true stories
Is it good?: It probably should've been a movie instead
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Women on the run
Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love
Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them
Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke
Is it good?: It's very fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Throwing a bunch of talented people in a movie and seeing what happens
Is it good?: All those talented people save it from being totally forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Minions, duh
Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is
No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs
Is it good?: It's really bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Sept. 27
