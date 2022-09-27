Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 27

Maya Hawke, Do Revenge Kim Simms/Netflix

It's Maya Hawke versus the Minions on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list. The Stranger Things star is all that stands between us and total Minions domination, as two of her films — the crafty high school revenge dramedy Do Revenge and the drama Human Capital — are holding Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions & More out of the top 5. On the TV shows side, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still in the top spot and The Crown sneaks back onto the list at No. 10.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Elysium: Future Matt Damon goes on a mission to eliminate classism in Neil Blomkamp's big-budget sci-fi flick from 2013.

Future Matt Damon goes on a mission to eliminate classism in Neil Blomkamp's big-budget sci-fi flick from 2013. The Munsters: Rob Zombie camps it up with this goofy film about the popular, creepy TV family.

Rob Zombie camps it up with this goofy film about the popular, creepy TV family. Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy: Big Mouth's Nick Kroll tells jokes to people! Hopefully he does some funny voices.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s

Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new, and it's pretty bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



3. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Harrowing true stories

Is it good?: It probably should've been a movie instead

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, Lou Liane Hentscher/Netflix

For fans of: Women on the run

Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love

Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Throwing a bunch of talented people in a movie and seeing what happens

Is it good?: All those talented people save it from being totally forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs

Is it good?: It's really bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Sept. 27

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Sept. 26