The scariest thing happening to Netflix in October is the horrifying removal of Emmy-winner Schitt's Creek. The Canadian comedy has been a staple on the 'Flix for years, and is largely responsible for its stunning surge in popularity later in its run. (Schitt's Creek is moving over to Hulu starting Oct. 3.)

But the scariest thing on Netflix in October will probably be The Midnight Club, the latest from horror maestro Mike Flanagan. It's the headliner of Netflix's Halloween content, which also includes the anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a new season of Unsolved Mysteries, and the stop-motion horror comedy Wendell & Wild. And if you really want to see something scary, Sex and the City 2 comes to Netflix on Oct. 1.

The Best New Netflix Shows and Movies in October

Wendell & Wild Netflix

Derry Girls Season 3 (Oct. 7)

The beloved '90s-set comedy from Northern Ireland returns for its third and final season, which ends — historical spoiler alert — with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which marked the official end of the Troubles. Until you get to that, though, you can be entertained by witty dialogue and accents so thick you might need to turn on closed captioning. This show, which premiered on the UK's Channel 4 in 2018, put Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan on Netflix's radar, and look at her now. [Trailer]

This is the latest project from prolific horror-drama maestro Mike Flanagan, whose previous Netflix shows include The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, two of the finest works of horror in any medium of the past 10 years. It's an adaptation of a 1994 teen thriller by Christopher Pike about a group of terminally ill young people living in a hospice ward who gather at midnight to tell each other scary stories. They make a pact that when the first of them dies, they'll communicate with the rest from beyond the grave. Nothing could go wrong there! This looks to skew a little YA for my tastes, but in Flanagan we trust, so it's an automatic watch. [Trailer]

At this point in the Peak TV era, there have been so many mediocre episodic anthology series that it's unwise to get too excited over any new one, because more likely than not it will be disappointing. That being said, most episodic anthologies aren't gothic, practical effects-heavy horror shows executive-produced by Best Picture winner Guillermo del Toro. They also don't have horror luminaries behind the camera like Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy). Or have an episode that's an adaptation of one of H.P. Lovecraft's most famous stories, "Pickman's Model," starring Crispin Glover. This might be the exception to anthology fatigue. [Trailer]

The Good Nurse (Oct. 26)

Oscar-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in this drama about the chilling case of Charles Cullen, a nurse who is confirmed to have killed 29 people and is suspected to have possibly killed hundreds more during a period of time in which he kept getting jobs at hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Redmayne plays Cullen, while Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a nurse who played a pivotal role in catching Cullen. [Trailer]

Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28)

This is a PG-13-rated stop-motion animated horror-comedy from director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas) and writer-producer Jordan Peele (Nope) that reunites Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as the voices of the titular demon brothers, who manipulate a troubled teenage girl into letting them into the Land of the Living. What more do you need? This is a spooky season must-watch. [Trailer]

Everything Coming to Netflix in October

20th Century Girl (Netflix Film)

Inside Man (Netflix Series)



Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man



Oct. 2

Forever Queens (Netflix Series)



Oct. 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Jexi



Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (Netflix Comedy)



Oct. 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

High Water (Netflix Series)

Jumping from High Places (Netflix Film)

Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Netflix Film)

Nailed It!: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Netflix Series)

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Netflix Documentary)

Togo (Netflix Film)



Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Netflix Documentary)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (Netflix Documentary)



Oct. 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

Derry Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Doll House (Netflix Film)

Glitch (Netflix Series)

Kev Adams: The Real Me (Netflix Comedy)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix Film)

Man on Pause (Netflix Series)

The Midnight Club (Netflix Series)

The Mole (Netflix Series)

Oddballs (Netflix Family)

Old People (Netflix Film)

The Redeem Team (Netflix Documentary)

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 (Netflix Anime)



Oct. 9

Missing Link



Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers (Netflix Family)



Oct. 11

The Cage (Netflix Series)

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Netflix Comedy)

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (Netflix Comedy)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix Documentary)



Oct. 12

Belascoarán, PI (Netflix Series)

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle (Netflix Series)

The Nutty Boy (Netflix Family)

Wild Croc Territory (Netflix Series)



Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Exception (Netflix Anime)

The Playlist (Netflix Series)

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed (Netflix Film)

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix Series)



Oct. 14

Black Butterflies (Netflix Series)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix Film)

Everything Calls for Salvation (Netflix Series)

Holy Family (Netflix Series)

Mismatched: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Take 1 (Netflix Series)



Oct. 15

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen's Umbrella (Netflix Series)



Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am



Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (Netflix Family)



Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (Netflix Comedy)

LiSA Another Great Day (Netflix Documentary)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (Netflix Series)



Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang (Netflix Series)

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Notre-Dame (Netflix Series)

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix Film)

The Stranger (Netflix Film)



Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted (Netflix Series)

Barbarians II (Netflix Series)

Descendant (Netflix Documentary)

From Scratch (Netflix Series)

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Netflix Series)

ONI: Thunder God's Tale (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Netflix Family)



Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show



Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (Netflix Comedy)



Oct. 24

The Chalk Line (Netflix Film)



Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip (Netflix Family)

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix Comedy)

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix Series)

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)



Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (Netflix Documentary)

The Good Nurse (Netflix Film)

Hellhole (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Robbing Mussolini (Netflix Film)



Oct. 27

Cici (Netflix Film)

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix Family)

Dubai Bling (Netflix Series)

Earthstorm (Netflix Documentary)

Family Reunion: Part 5 (Netflix Family)

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer (Netflix Anime)



Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix Film)

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Netflix Series)

Big Mouth: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Drink Masters (Netflix Series)

I AM A STALKER (Netflix Documentary)

If Only (Netflix Series)

My Encounter with Evil (Netflix Documentary)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix Film)

Wild is the Wind (Netflix Film)



Oct. 29

Deadwind: Season 3 (Netflix Series)



Everything Leaving Netflix in October

Oct. 2

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6



Oct. 7

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4



Oct. 8

After



Oct. 13

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door



Oct. 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse



Oct. 15

Sinister 2



Oct. 21

Yes, God, Yes



Oct. 22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3



Oct. 26

Begin Again



Oct. 27

Metallica Through The Never



Oct. 31

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

