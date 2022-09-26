Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 26

Join or Sign In
Allison Janney's new movie takes the No. 1 spot
Did you know Allison Janney is starring in a new Netflix action movie? Well, Lou (Janney plays the titular Lou) is sitting at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list today, so maybe you did know. Following it at No. 2 is Tyler Perry's latest, A Jazzman's Blues, a romance set in the '40s. Over on the TV chart, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still at No. 1 after the weekend, while shows with new seasons on Netflix, like Dynasty and The Great British Baking Show sit a
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s
Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Messy rich families
Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Harrowing true stories
Is it good?: It probably should've been a movie instead
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Feeling soothed, British accents
Is it good?: It's still good after all these years
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Women on the run
Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love
Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them
Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke
Is it good?: It's very fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Minions, duh
Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is
No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs
Is it good?: It's really bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Throwing a bunch of talented people in a movie and seeing what happens
Is it good?: All those talented people save it from being totally forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves
Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Sept. 26
