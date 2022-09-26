Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 26

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, Lou Liane Hentscher/Netflix

Did you know Allison Janney is starring in a new Netflix action movie? Well, Lou (Janney plays the titular Lou) is sitting at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list today, so maybe you did know. Following it at No. 2 is Tyler Perry's latest, A Jazzman's Blues, a romance set in the '40s. Over on the TV chart, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still at No. 1 after the weekend, while shows with new seasons on Netflix, like Dynasty and The Great British Baking Show

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: It's My Little Pony, what else do you need to know? There are ponies and they're going on colorful adventures.

It's My Little Pony, what else do you need to know? There are ponies and they're going on colorful adventures. A Trip to Infinity: This documentary features mathematicians and physicists trying to make sense of infinity.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Evan Peters, Dahmer Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



3. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s

Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Harrowing true stories

Is it good?: It probably should've been a movie instead

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Feeling soothed, British accents

Is it good?: It's still good after all these years

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



10. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Do Revenge Kim Simms/Netflix

For fans of: Women on the run

Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love

Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs

Is it good?: It's really bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Throwing a bunch of talented people in a movie and seeing what happens

Is it good?: All those talented people save it from being totally forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves

Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



