Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 23

A Jane the Virgin star moves up the list

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

 Netflix

For better or worse, the year of true crime marches on with Ryan Murphy's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The Evan Peters-led serial killer drama tops Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list again on Friday, Sept. 23, followed by a more fun show about a real person, the Mexican biographical series El Rey, Vicente Fernández. Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil stars. Over on the movies list, it's still Minions and Morbius all the way.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • A Jazzman's Blues: This Tyler Perry movie chronicles forbidden love in the Deep South across decades.
  • ATHENA: The killing of a young boy ignites chaos in a French housing project in this film that's racking up spectacular reviews.
  • The Girls at the Back: Lifelong friends reunite for their annual getaway after one of them is diagnosed with cancer.
  • Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2: A group of young men run a phishing operation that gets out of hand.
  • Lou: Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett star in this thriller about a woman who teams up with her mysterious neighbor after her daughter is kidnapped.
  • Pokémon: The Arceus ChroniclesAsh, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot that threatens the world.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Olivia Colman, The Crown

 Liam Daniel/Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Cobra Kai

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Fate: The Winx Saga

For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. In the Dark

For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s
Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

7. The Crown

For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. Love Is Blind: After the Altar

For fans of: Utter emotional chaos, red flags
Is it good?: If you like watching people smile through gritted teeth
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Devil in Ohio

For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Do Revenge

 Kim Simms/Netflix

1. Father Stu

For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them
Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Do Revenge

For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke
Is it good?: It's very fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh
Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is
No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs
Is it good?: It's really bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

5. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. This Is the End

For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves
Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

7. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. I Used to Be Famous

For fans of: Heartwarming redemption stories, boy bands
Is it good?: It's cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

9. Despicable Me

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Morbius

For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Sept. 23

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix