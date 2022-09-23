Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 23

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

For better or worse, the year of true crime marches on with Ryan Murphy's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The Evan Peters-led serial killer drama tops Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list again on Friday, Sept. 23, followed by a more fun show about a real person, the Mexican biographical series El Rey, Vicente Fernández. Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil stars. Over on the movies list, it's still Minions and Morbius all the way.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

A Jazzman's Blues: This Tyler Perry movie chronicles forbidden love in the Deep South across decades.

This Tyler Perry movie chronicles forbidden love in the Deep South across decades. ATHENA: The killing of a young boy ignites chaos in a French housing project in this film that's racking up spectacular reviews.

The killing of a young boy ignites chaos in a French housing project in this film that's racking up spectacular reviews. The Girls at the Back: Lifelong friends reunite for their annual getaway after one of them is diagnosed with cancer.

Lifelong friends reunite for their annual getaway after one of them is diagnosed with cancer. Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2: A group of young men run a phishing operation that gets out of hand.

A group of young men run a phishing operation that gets out of hand. Lou: Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett star in this thriller about a woman who teams up with her mysterious neighbor after her daughter is kidnapped.

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett star in this thriller about a woman who teams up with her mysterious neighbor after her daughter is kidnapped. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles: Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot that threatens the world.





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Olivia Colman, The Crown Liam Daniel/Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s

Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Utter emotional chaos, red flags

Is it good?: If you like watching people smile through gritted teeth

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Do Revenge Kim Simms/Netflix

For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs

Is it good?: It's really bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves

Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Heartwarming redemption stories, boy bands

Is it good?: It's cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



