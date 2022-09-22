Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Evan Peters, Dahmer Netflix

It's surprising that Netflix didn't do a lot of promotion for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Ryan Murphy true crime series which stars Evan Peters as the serial killer, but that doesn't seem to have affected the show's success on the Netflix TV charts. It shot to No. 1 overnight after premiering yesterday, pushing Cobra Kai down to No. 2. There's been no movement on the movies list since yesterday, with Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu still at No. 1. Everyone's probably busy watching Dahmer.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone: This documentary spotlights the life of a transgender Australian teen.



This documentary spotlights the life of a transgender Australian teen. Snabba Cash: Season 2 of the Swedish series about an ambitious businesswoman who gets involved in the world of drug trafficking.



Season 2 of the Swedish series about an ambitious businesswoman who gets involved in the world of drug trafficking. Thai Cave Rescue: Limited series about the true story of the Thai junior soccer team who got trapped in a cave and the global efforts to save them.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

1. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



3. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



6. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist



For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s

Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves

Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs

Is it good?: It's really bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Heartwarming redemption stories, boy bands

Is it good?: It's cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



