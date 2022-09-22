Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Join or Sign In
Evan Peters' Jeffrey Dahmer limited series sits at No. 1 today
It's surprising that Netflix didn't do a lot of promotion for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Ryan Murphy true crime series which stars Evan Peters as the serial killer, but that doesn't seem to have affected the show's success on the Netflix TV charts. It shot to No. 1 overnight after premiering yesterday, pushing Cobra Kai down to No. 2. There's been no movement on the movies list since yesterday, with Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu still at No. 1. Everyone's probably busy watching Dahmer.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s
Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them
Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke
Is it good?: It's very fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves
Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Minions, duh
Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is
No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs
Is it good?: It's really bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Heartwarming redemption stories, boy bands
Is it good?: It's cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Sept. 22
