Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Four years into his Netflix deal, Ryan Murphy finally does the kind of show Netflix hoped he would do when they hired him with this limited series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) that focuses on his victims.

Four years into his Netflix deal, Ryan Murphy finally does the kind of show Netflix hoped he would do when they hired him with this limited series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) that focuses on his victims. Designing Miami: A workplace reality series about Miami's two hottest interior designers, who happen to be married to each other.

A workplace reality series about Miami's two hottest interior designers, who happen to be married to each other. Fortune Seller: A TV Scam: Italian scammer docuseries about two women who became the country's leading TV shopping personalities, until they took it too far.

Italian scammer docuseries about two women who became the country's leading TV shopping personalities, until they took it too far. Iron Chef Mexico: The august cooking competition series gets a Mexican edition.

The august cooking competition series gets a Mexican edition. The Perfumier: Here's how Netflix describes this German movie: "To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent." Sweet!

Here's how Netflix describes this German movie: "To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent." Sweet! The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: True crime docuseries about the people who robbed the homes of celebrities in the early 2000s.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down

Is it good?: It's fun!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves

Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs

Is it good?: It's really bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Heartwarming redemption stories, boy bands

Is it good?: It's cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

