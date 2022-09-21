Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

Join or Sign In
Cobra Kai stays on top
In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things
Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down
Is it good?: It's fun!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them
Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke
Is it good?: It's very fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves
Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Minions, duh
Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is
No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs
Is it good?: It's really bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Heartwarming redemption stories, boy bands
Is it good?: It's cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Sept. 21
