X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

Cobra Kai stays on top

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai

 Netflix

In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list. 

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Four years into his Netflix deal, Ryan Murphy finally does the kind of show Netflix hoped he would do when they hired him with this limited series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) that focuses on his victims.
  • Designing Miami: A workplace reality series about Miami's two hottest interior designers, who happen to be married to each other. 
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam: Italian scammer docuseries about two women who became the country's leading TV shopping personalities, until they took it too far.  
  • Iron Chef Mexico: The august cooking competition series gets a Mexican edition.
  • The Perfumier: Here's how Netflix describes this German movie: "To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent." Sweet! 
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: True crime docuseries about the people who robbed the homes of celebrities in the early 2000s.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

 Liam Daniel/Netflix

1. Cobra Kai

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Fate: The Winx Saga

For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. In the Dark

For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Love Is Blind

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos
Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. The Crown

For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Devil in Ohio

For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things
Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down
Is it good?: It's fun!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Ed Skrein, I Used to Be Famous

Ed Skrein, I Used to Be Famous

 Sanja Bucko/Netflix

1. Father Stu

For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them
Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Do Revenge

For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke
Is it good?: It's very fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. This Is the End

For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves
Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Minions & More 1

For fans of: Minions, duh
Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is
No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

6. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. Morbius

For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

For fans of: Shameless Hunger Games knockoffs
Is it good?: It's really bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Despicable Me

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. I Used to Be Famous

For fans of: Heartwarming redemption stories, boy bands
Is it good?: It's cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Sept. 21

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Sept. 20


The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Julia Garner, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark

 Tina Rowden/Netflix