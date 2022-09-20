Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 20

"Ahhhhh! It's all Minions!!!!" Kim Simms/Netflix

Netflix should change its name to Minionsflix. The Minions from the Despicable Me film franchise are absolutely taking over the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, adding the new collection of Minions shorts, Minions & More 1 (which yes, implies there will be a Minions & More 2), to Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 on the list. (Despicable Me 3 is not on any major subscription streaming service.) Not much else changes on either Netflix Top 10 list, with Cobra Kai and Father Stu sitting atop their respective domains.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream: Comedian Patton Oswalt tells jokes!

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Perry Mattfeld, In the Dark Marni Grossman/The CW

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2







For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



4. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: With Season 3 coming out just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events, saying RIP to Queen Elizabeth

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Temperance "Bones" Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



9. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down

Is it good?: It's fun!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Mark Wahlberg, Father Stu CTMG

For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Celebrities making fun of themselves

Is it good?: It's so funny, especially the parts with Danny McBride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Minions & More 1



For fans of: Minions, duh

Is it good?: This collection of Minions shorts is exactly what you think it is

No Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



9. End of the Road

For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert

Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Sept. 19

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Sept. 19