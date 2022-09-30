Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 30

Devrim Lingnau, The Empress Netflix

You have to hand it to the royals: They make for good TV. The German historical drama The Empress, about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, has already dethroned most of Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows on the way to the No. 2 spot on the list. It should tide you over until The Crown returns in November. There's also a new addition to the rankings over on the movies side, where the 2020 thriller Inheritance, starring Lily Collins, joins the list at No. 6. It's still no match for Blonde, though.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Anikulapo: A man gets a second chance at life when he encounters a mystical bird.

A man gets a second chance at life when he encounters a mystical bird. Entergalactic: Kid Cudi's animated music special follows a pair of artists taking a chance on love in New York City.

Kid Cudi's animated music special follows a pair of artists taking a chance on love in New York City. Floor Is Lava Season 3: The reality competition returns. Floor's still lava!

The reality competition returns. Floor's still lava! Human Playground: Idris Elba narrates this docuseries about unique sports.

Idris Elba narrates this docuseries about unique sports. Phantom Pups: A boy moves into a haunted house with three ghost pups and tries to help them turn back into real dogs.

A boy moves into a haunted house with three ghost pups and tries to help them turn back into real dogs. Rainbow: This Spanish film about a teenager's coming-of-age journey takes loose inspiration from The Wizard of Oz.

This Spanish film about a teenager's coming-of-age journey takes loose inspiration from The Wizard of Oz. What We Leave Behind: Filmmaker Iliana Sosa pays tribute to her grandfather and their relationship across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Evan Peters, Dahmer Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: True crime, clowns

Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



9. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

For fans of: That famous Alexis Neiers clip, the early 2000s

Is it good?: It doesn't tell you anything new, and it's pretty bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation

Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Ana de Armas, Blonde Netflix

For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas

Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Women on the run

Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love

Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Movie trivia — Matt Damon's starring role was offered to Eminem, but he was only willing to do it if it filmed in Detroit

Is it good?: It's not as good as it could be, but it's not bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: When extreme horror directors make family movies (it's directed by Rob Zombie)

Is it good?: It's sweet and sincere, though not particularly memorable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets

Is it good?: It is not!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Movies so Catholic Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are in them

Is it good?: Father forgive me, but no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Strangers on a Train, Gen Z icons Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Is it good?: It's very fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Friday, Sept. 30

